KERRY LEGENDS MAURICE Fitzgerald and Darragh Ó Sé will take up new roles with county underage management sides for next season.
Fitzgerald will join Marc Ó Sé’s minor setup, while Darragh Ó Sé links up with his brother Tomás at U20 level for Kerry.
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All-Ireland U-20 winning boss Tomás Ó Sé will serve out the final year of his two-year term, along with his selectors Mark Fitzgerald, Maurice Horan, Mike Frank Russell and his brother Darragh will be added as a fourth selector.
Marc Ó Sé who took over from Wayne Quillinan last autumn as the Kerry minor football manager for a two year term, will also continue in that role. His S&C coach Niall O’Mahony departs, but St Mary’s Cahersiveen legend Maurice Fitzgerald returns as a coach and selector.
Fitzgerald was involved with the Kerry senior squad when he joined Eamonn Fitzmaurice for two seasons 2017-18 and then moved on to join Peter Keane from 2019 to 2021. Kerry were well beaten by All-Ireland minor champions Cork in 2026 so the addition Fitzgerald, who is principal of Coláiste Na Sceilge, is seen as major coup for the minor set-up.
He will work alongside selectors Ronan McAuliffe (Gneeveguilla), Noel Kennelly (Listowel Emmets) and Cathal Moriarty (Milltown/Castlemaine), with the possibility of a fifth selector being added later.
The underage appointments were announced at a Kerry county board meeting tonight, where the departure of Cian O’Neill from the county’s senior setup was also confirmed. The make-up of the Kerry senior management for next season will be announced at the September county board meeting.
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Maurice Fitzgerald and Darragh Ó Sé join Kerry underage management teams
KERRY LEGENDS MAURICE Fitzgerald and Darragh Ó Sé will take up new roles with county underage management sides for next season.
Fitzgerald will join Marc Ó Sé’s minor setup, while Darragh Ó Sé links up with his brother Tomás at U20 level for Kerry.
All-Ireland U-20 winning boss Tomás Ó Sé will serve out the final year of his two-year term, along with his selectors Mark Fitzgerald, Maurice Horan, Mike Frank Russell and his brother Darragh will be added as a fourth selector.
Marc Ó Sé who took over from Wayne Quillinan last autumn as the Kerry minor football manager for a two year term, will also continue in that role. His S&C coach Niall O’Mahony departs, but St Mary’s Cahersiveen legend Maurice Fitzgerald returns as a coach and selector.
Fitzgerald was involved with the Kerry senior squad when he joined Eamonn Fitzmaurice for two seasons 2017-18 and then moved on to join Peter Keane from 2019 to 2021. Kerry were well beaten by All-Ireland minor champions Cork in 2026 so the addition Fitzgerald, who is principal of Coláiste Na Sceilge, is seen as major coup for the minor set-up.
He will work alongside selectors Ronan McAuliffe (Gneeveguilla), Noel Kennelly (Listowel Emmets) and Cathal Moriarty (Milltown/Castlemaine), with the possibility of a fifth selector being added later.
The underage appointments were announced at a Kerry county board meeting tonight, where the departure of Cian O’Neill from the county’s senior setup was also confirmed. The make-up of the Kerry senior management for next season will be announced at the September county board meeting.
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Darragh O Se GAA Gaelic Football Kingdom Roles Maurice Fitzgerald New Roles