PGA Tour announce move to match play format for Tour Championship from 2028

THE PGA TOUR have announced they will move to new match play format for the season-ending Tour Championship from the 2028 season.

The FedEx Cup play-offs are currently played in a stroke play format, this season’s version concludes this week with the Tour Championship at East Lake GC in Atlanta.

The new system will commence with a 72-hole stroke play event for the PGA Tour Championship Series Finale, with the top 90 golfers from the PGA Tour season-long points list in action.

The top 32 players on the PGA Tour’s points list after the Series Finale will qualify for the Tour Championship, a standalone two-week match play event.

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The match play starts with 32 players competing in eight groups of four, and the top two from each group then advance to the second week of the Tour Championship. Those 16 players will compete in head-to-head match play.

The new season-ending format follows on from June’s announcement that the PGA Tour was bringing in promotion and relegation, starting in 2028 for a Championship Series and Challenger Series.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“The result is a season-ending structure that rewards excellence over ​the course of the year while building toward a reimagined Tour Championship,” PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp ‌said.

“We are creating something different, something distinct within professional golf that can resonate far beyond it.”