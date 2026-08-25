Browne McMonagle taken to hospital after Bellewstown fall

DYLAN BROWNE MCMONAGLE was taken to hospital in Drogheda after being sent crashing to the turf when his mount Mosel fell at Bellewstown as the pair were mounting a challenge a furlong from home in the opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden.

Browne McMonagle, 23, has enjoyed a stunning year, with success in Classics on both sides of the Irish Sea seeing him complete an Oaks double at Epsom and the Curragh aboard Thundering On and Johanna Walsh respectively.

As recently as Saturday he recorded a 723-1 fiver-timer at the Curragh, while he rode one winner Limestone (Queen’s Vase) and two seconds at Royal Ascot this year. He also landed the Chester Cup on A Piece Of Heaven.

The second race on the card, division one of the Ploughman Bar & Grill Handicap, which was due off at 4.55pm, got under way around 30 minutes late after ground staff had sanded areas of concern on the track.

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However, the one-mile event saw two fallers, in an area seemingly not connected to that which affected Browne McMonagle, but both riders and horses were quickly up.