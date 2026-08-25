Finn Lynch leads after first day at World Championships in Dun Laoghaire

IRISH OLYMPIAN FINN Lynch holds the early lead following the first day of racing at the men’s World ILCA7 Championships in Dun Laoghaire.

Lynch, who was world silver medallist in 2021, took full advantage of his home-venue experience to finish first, second and fourth across his three races on Tuesday, ending the day just ahead of Italy’s Attilio Borio in second place.

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Ewan McMahon is 48th, placing eighth, 19th and 34th across his three races. Of Ireland’s other representatives among the 141-strong fleet, Fiachra McDonnell is 106th, with Tom Coulter 110th, Roger Craig 126th, and Bobby Driscoll 130th.

The event, which marks the first time that Ireland has hosted an Olympic class world championships in 25 years, runs until Sunday.

The full leaderboard can be found here.