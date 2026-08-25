Tyrone’s three-time All-Ireland winner Joe McMahon named as new Sligo head coach

SLIGO HAVE CONFIRMED that Tyrone’s three-time All-Ireland football winner Joe McMahon will take the role of head coach on Dessie Sloyan’s coaching ticket until 2027.

McMahon played a key role in Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning coaching team of 2021 and recently worked under Robbie Brennan with Meath last year.

Sloyan and McMahon will be joined by assistant manager Eamon O’Hara, as well as selectors Paul Higgins, Des McGuinness and ex-Donegal star Eamon McGee.

Seán Boyle remains as the side’s strength and conditioning coach, while former Longford player Michael Quinn will work as performance coach.