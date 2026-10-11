Updated at 21.54

FOR THE FINAL few weeks of the fitness challenge, my trainer Darren and I agreed the programme needed to be intensified.

What initially seemed like a daunting, near-impossible workout routine had started to seem easy as my body grew stronger and stamina improved.

But quickly a sinking feeling set in when I glanced at the new exercise programme. What had I done?

When I realised a 30-minute run was only the warm-up, I feared the worst.

The first workout was followed by three sets of 50 bodyweight calf raises, a 90-second bodyweight knee thrust, five sets of 20 bodyweight pulse squats, five sets of bodyweight rear lunges, four sets of 50 bodyweight squats, four sets of 15 bodyweight heel-elevated Bulgarian split squats, four sets of 20 seated floor crunches and three sets of 15-20 elbow-up and down dynamic planks.

Day two began with another 30-minute run/warm-up, four sets of 20 bodyweight push-ups, three sets of 12-15 close grip push-ups, five sets of 15 alternating biceps hammer curls resistance bands, five sets of 15-20 dumbbell seated alternate overhead triceps extensions, five sets of 15 concentration curls dumbbells, four sets of 15 dumbbell side-lying one-hand raises, four sets of 15-20 dumbbell front raises, four sets of 15-20 bent-over rear delt fly dumbbell, five sets of 15-20 dumbbell bent-over rows, three sets of 20 bicycle crunches and three sets of 20 dumbbell Russian twist with legs floor off.

Finally, day three started with a 15-minute run. Then, there were three sets of 20 dumbbell squats, 90 seconds of burpees, three sets of 30 dumbbell walking lunges, two minutes of jumping jacks, another two minutes of high knees, four sets of 20 abdominal crunches with hold, four sets of 20 close-grip push-ups and finally, another 15-minute run.

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If anyone is confused about these exercises and what they entail, a quick Google search will answer your questions.

I realise listing them hardly makes for entertaining reading, and I may have lost some people along the way. But it should hopefully underline the serious commitment required for six out of seven days for endless weeks.

Confusingly, I started with the second exercise routine, partly because I had just completed day one of my original one. But also because it seemed easier than the first – I can assure you, however, it was still very hard.

The same thoughts arose when I began the programme: ‘I won’t be able to complete this challenge; my body is too ill-equipped.’

Yet against these pessimistic instincts, I prevailed and came through day two unscathed.

Ditto day three, which was even tougher.

By far, the biggest challenge was the four sets of close-grip push-ups – the penultimate task before the second 15-minute jog.

I completed all 80 push-ups, but it was far from convincing and thoroughly exhausting. By contrast, in my original workout, doing three sets of 10 normal push-ups had become so comfortable and routine. I yearned for those simpler days.

Stock photo of a man doing pushups on blue yoga mat in home gym. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A familiar sensation arose. Just like when I started the original workout, days after the new programme, my body felt quite stiff and strained in certain areas. I had been assured it was a typical reaction as I adapted to the new normal, but those comforting words did not make the aches any less unpleasant.

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One of the more unsettling aspects of these changes was the lack of guidance on recovery time.

Previously, the app instructed me to take 30, 45, 60 and (very occasionally) 90-second breaks between individual workouts.

Now, the time between tasks was ambiguous. Perhaps unwisely, I usually kept recovery time to a minimum, wanting it over as quickly as possible.

It meant finishing sooner than usual, and it was the difference between an 80- and 100-minute workout, but this added intensity was tough on the body.

The results were notable, though. In a short time, my weight dropped from 162.3lbs to 156.9lbs.

At the time of article publication, it will be almost exactly nine weeks since I started the challenge.

As Darren tells me, a “big push” is needed as the conclusion approaches, but motivation will not be a problem no matter how many 30-minute warm-up runs it entails.

Correction: The weight in this article was originally incorrectly referred to as kg rather than lbs.