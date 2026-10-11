Joyous scenes as Inagh-Kilnamona win first Clare SHC crown

Clare Senior Hurling Championship final:

Inagh-Kilnamona 2-18

Kilmaley 1-14

THE FAIRYTALES CONTINUE in Clare as Inagh-Kilnamona powered to their first-ever county senior hurling title in a novel showdown with neighbours Kilmaley in Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chiosóg, Ennis.

Kilnamona had last garnered a senior crown 118 years earlier, but as a permanent amalgamation, Inagh-Kilnamona had never got over the line since 2008.

Indeed, it had taken six group finishes, eight quarter-final exits, three semi-final defeats and a final loss in 2021 before washing away all that heartbreak in one fell swoop.

Level at 1-12 to 1-12 entering the final 10 minutes, it was Inagh-Kilnamona that snatched the whip hand coming down the final straight

The champions’ county senior contingent ultimately drove them to glory as David Fitzgerald (3), Aidan McCarthy, Sean Rynne and substitute Niall Mullins grabbed points before sealing victory spectacularly with a last-gasp goal from All-Ireland U20 winner Fred Hegarty.

That moment sparked mass elation and utter relief, knowing that they have finally reached the promised land.

However, that 1-6 to 0-2 final flourish masked a predominantly tense and cagey affair.

Kilmaley welcomed the conditions in the opening half and would capitalise early on as a sumptuous Conor Cleary line ball was accentuated by 1-1 from Sean O’Loughlin in the space of two minutes.

The goal was a real opportunistic strike as O’Loughlin picked up a break before firing past goalkeeper Eamonn Foudy to catapult Kilmaley 1-3 to 0-1 clear.

Crucially though, that lead was slashed to just the minimum after a Fred Hegarty single was bolstered by a goal for Aidan McCarthy, who fielded an Eamonn Foudy free from distance to boot to the roof of the net at 1-4 to 1-3.

Still, it took until the 25th minute for Inagh-Kilnamona to regain full parity through David Fitzgerald, with a pivotal hook by Mark Callinan on the puck-out to prevent Cian Moloney from grabbing a second Kilmaley goal, even more significant.

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Shane Woods and Keith White in action against Conor Cleary and Tom O'Rourke. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Despite faltering with 10 wides, a wind-assisted Kilmaley did edge into the dressing rooms in front thanks to late points from Tommy Barry and Mikey O’Neill at 1-8 to 1-7, with a Daire Keane equivalent on the resumption stretching the gap to two.

That would be as good as it got for Kilmaley though, as a superb full-length save from goalkeeper Foudy to deny Cian Moloney once more looked to be a real turning point before Fred Hegarty nudged Inagh-Kilnamona into the ascendancy for the very first time at 1-10 to 1-09.

The neighbours would be locked together three more times before David Fitzgerald put a chink of daylight between them for the first time at 1-15 to 1-12.

And with the bit between their teeth, Kilmaley left frustrated in front of the posts despite the best efforts of substitute Colm Killeen; Eugene Cullinan’s side closed out victory with an iron fist.

Goalkeeper Eamonn Foudy was twice called upon to prevent Sean O’Loughlin from doubling his goal bounty while Colm Killeen had a bullet stopped on the line by James Hegarty.

However, the icing was decorated upon Inagh-Kilnamona’s breakthrough title-winning cake when racing through to find the net in style and finally end their famine.

Scorers for Inagh-Kilnamona: Aidan McCarthy (3f), Fred Hegarty 1-5 each; David Fitzgerald 0-5; David Mescall, Niall Mullins, Sean Rynne 0-1 each

Scorers for Kilmaley: Sean O’Loughlin 1-3 (1f); Mikey O’Neill 0-3; Mikey O’Malley (2f), Colm Killeen 0-2 each; Conor Cleary (sl), Tommy Barry, Daire Keane, Brian McNamara 0-1 each

Inagh-Kilnamona

1: Eamonn Foudy

3: Shane Woods

2: Keith White

4: Conor Rynne

5: Kevin Hehir

6: James Hegarty

7: Darren Cullinan

8: Mark Callinan

9: Sean Rynne

10: David Fitzgerald

11: Kealan Guyler

19: Josh Guyler

12: Fred Hegarty

14: Aidan McCarthy

13: David Mescall

Subs:

20: Gearoid Barry for J. Guyler (38)

21: Niall Mullins for Mescall (43)

17: Jason McCarthy for Cullinan (54)

18: Jack Mescall for Callinan (56)

22: Brian Foudy for White (63)

Kilmaley

1: Bryan O’Loughlin

3: Colin McGuane

2: Joe Casey

4: Colin Carmody

5: Aidan McGuane

6: Mikey O’Malley

7: Daire Keane

8: Tommy Barry

9: Sean Kennedy

12: Brian McNamara

11: Mikey O’Neill

10: Cian Moloney

13: Tom O’Rourke

14: Conor Cleary

15: Sean O’Loughlin

Subs

26: Evan Cahill for Kennedy (43)

18: Colm Killeen for O’Rourke (44)

23: Eoin Enright for O’Neill (57)

21: James Fitzpatrick for Moloney (58)

Referee: Niall Malone (Éire Óg)