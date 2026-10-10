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Dr Crokes advance to semi-finals. DAVID RIBEIRO
Club GAA

Dr Crokes come out on top of high-scoring thriller with Austin Stacks in Kerry SFC

St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers set up Cork SFC final rematch.
10.13pm, 10 Oct 2026

Kerry senior football quarter-finals 

  • North Kerry 2-22 An Ghaeltacht 1-14
  • Austin Stacks 3-21 Dr Crokes 3-26

Cork senior football semi-finals

  • Nemo Rangers 1-15 Carrigaline 0-16
  • St Finbarr’s 2-12 Clonakilty 0-16

*****

DR CROKES CAME out on top of a six-goal, 47-point thriller against Austin Stacks in the Kerry senior football championship quarter-finals.

The 2024 champions won on a scoreline of 3-26 to 3-21 in Tralee. Cian McMahon top-scored with 2-4 for Dr Crokes, while Charlie Keating’s 0-7 haul from the bench proved decisive.

It was 2-10 to 1-13 at the break; McMahon and Gavin White scoring Crokes’ goals, and Cian Purcell raising Austin Stacks’ green flag. 

A tit-for-tat encounter continued in the second half, with Ryan O’Driscoll and Paddy Lane grabbing majors for 2025 finalists Stacks and McMahon completing his brace. 

Keating was similarly influential as Crokes advanced to the final four: the Kerry senior panellist came on for the last 23 minutes and scored three two-pointers and a single.

In the opening game of Saturday evening’s Tralee double-header, North Kerry beat An Ghaeltacht 2-22 to 1-14. Darragh Lynch and Eddie Healy scored goals in either half in a straightforward victory: North Kerry led by 10 at half-time, and won by 11.

Rathmore and Kenmare, and East Kerry and Spa, face off in the remaining two senior quarter-finals on Sunday.

Meanwhile, St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers will meet again in the Cork senior football championship final. 

Reigning champions St Finbarr’s saw off Clonakilty, while 2025 beaten finalists Nemo Rangers edged Carrigaline, at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

First-half goals from Ricky Barrett and Thomas Egan were key for the Barr’s, who had Steven Sherlock and Brian Hayes in fine scoring form and goalkeeper Darragh Newman sharp between the posts.

The club’s dual bid continues, while Clonakilty’s wait for a first final appearance since 2021 goes on.

The opening game on Leeside threw up late drama, with Nemo Rangers holding on to return to the showpiece. 

Mark Cronin’s 54th-minute penalty proved decisive, moving Nemo into a three-point lead. Brian Coakley hit back with a two-pointer, but Carrigaline – seeking their first final appearance – couldn’t find an equaliser.

Dara O’Sullivan got the clincher for Nemo, who won on a scoreline of 1-15 to 0-16.

*****

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