Thurles Sarsfields end nine-year wait for Tipperary glory with convincing victory

Thurles Sarsfields 1-19

Moycarkey-Borris 1-11

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

“THE FAMINE IS over,” declared Conor Stakelum as Thurles Sarsfields claimed their first Tipperary SHC title in nine years, recording a convincing eight-point victory over near neighbours Moycarkey-Borris in front of a 9,398 crowd at FBD Semple Stadium.

Right from Eoin Purcell’s goal after 11 seconds, Sars were always in charge of this contest to pocket a record-extending 37th title.

Managed by Pádraic Maher, the Sars defence was most impressive, restricting Moycarkey to 19 shots, including a flurry of stoppage-time goal attempts.

This breakthrough marks a new generation of Sars success. Only four of the 20 players who featured when they won their last title, the four-in-a-row triumph of 2017, were still starting here. Among them, 42-year-old Patrick McCormack was starting his 15th final (including two replayed deciders) between the posts. He ended the day with his ninth medal.

After the celebrations, they will face a trip to face either the Clare or Cork champions on 15 November.

Moycarkey’s first county-final appearance since 1984 got off to a disastrous start. Tipp U20 Euan Murray won the throw-in and found Purcell, who got inside his marker to arrow into the bottom corner.

Playing against the wind, the underdogs were immediately served a second warning as Aidan Stakelum was next to get behind the cover. Rhys Shelly dealt with his bouncer, with play brought back for a tap-over Aidan McCormack free.

Teenage attacker Kieran Rossiter clipped their next pair as Sars soon led by 1-5 to 0-1.

Darragh Stakelum threatened another goal, but Tom Hayes was in behind Shelly to sweep the sliotar away.

Jack Hayes had Moycarkey’s only point of the opening quarter as they drafted Peter Melbourne into their defence. He won his first ball, which resulted in a Kieran Morris free.

Both sides battle for possession in the Tipperary senior hurling final. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Sars’ lead peaked at eight before Moycarkey delivered their first major blow in the 23rd minute. Joe Egan and Joe Maher traded possession back and forth, with Maher squeezing an acute strike into the net for a 1-8 to 1-3 deficit.

Sars closed out the half with four of the last six points. Purcell tacked on the final pair to bring his first-half tally to 1-3 and their lead to seven; 1-12 to 1-5.

With Moycarkey opting to send Shelly’s wind-assisted puck-outs long, Joe Maher and Killian Cantwell pulled back early points.

Their comeback never materialised. Sparked by a super Paddy Creedon effort, Sars landed the next four points in succession. Murray and man-of-the-match Purcell also found the target, while Purcell whipped a goal attempt wide.

The biggest cheers came later. Corner-back Paul Maher launched a point from the Old Stand sideline. Then, Ronan Maher was introduced at full-forward. He converted a close-range free and had the last puck, clearing a Shelly free that was stopped on the line.

Following his broken ankle, the Tipp captain will be closer to fitness by the time the Munster Championship rolls around.

Scorers for Thurles Sarsfields: Eoin Purcell 1-4, Aidan McCormack 0-4 (4f), Euan Murray 0-2, Aidan Stakelum 0-2, Paddy Creedon 0-2, Kieran Rossiter 0-2, Paul Maher 0-1, Daniel Rossiter 0-1, Ronan Maher 0-1 (f).

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Scorers for Moycarkey-Borris: Joe Maher 1-1, Max Hackett 0-3, Jack Hayes 0-3, Kieran Morris 0-2 (2f), Killian Cantwell 0-1 (f), Niall Heffernan 0-1.

THURLES SARSFIELDS

1. Patrick McCormack

2. Paul Maher, 3. Denis Maher, 4. Henry Fogarty

5. Keith Loughnane, 6. Conor Stakelum (captain), 7. Cian Stakelum

8. Daniel Rossiter, 12. Euan Murray

11. Aidan McCormack, 13. Darragh Stakelum, 9. Aidan Stakelum

10. Eoin Purcell, 14. Paddy Creedon, 15. Kieran Rossiter

Subs:

17. Stephen Maher for Fogarty (30+1, inj)

18. James Armstrong for S Maher (43-47, temp)

18. Armstrong for Cian Stakelum (51)

24. Ronan Maher for Creedon (52)

19. Tommy Maher for A McCormack (54)

20. Robbie Stapleton for K Rossiter (59)

MOYCARKEY-BORRIS

1. Rhys Shelly

2. Kevin Hayes, 3. Tom Hayes, 22. Tom Ryan

7. Killian Cantwell, 6. Eoghan Hayes, 21. Pat Molloy

5. Stephen Walsh, 9. Niall Heffernan

14. Joe Maher, 11. Joe Egan, 10. David Costigan

13. Max Hackett, 15. Kieran Morris, 19. Jack Hayes

Subs:

4. Peter Melbourne for Ryan (16)

8. Kieran Cummins (captain) for Molloy (37)

12. Rory Darmody for Heffernan (47, inj)

20. Kevin O’Reagan for J Hayes (52)

18. Bill Maher for T Hayes (60+1, temp)

17. Bill Flanagan for Walsh (60+3)

Referee: Ciarán O’Donovan (Burgess)

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