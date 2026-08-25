Guimares sold on Arteta's Arsenal 'dynasty' while Liam Delap edges closer to Chelsea exit

BRUNO GUIMARES IS relishing being part of Mikel Arteta’s quest to “make a dynasty” at Arsenal.

Having swept past Manchester City in the Community Shield, the Gunners opened the defence of their Premier League title with an impressive 3-0 win over newly promoted Coventry at the Emirates Stadium.

Guimaraes missed the chance to make his home debut on Friday night because of a groin problem picked up against City, who were well beaten 3-0 in Cardiff.

The Brazil international, though, has every confidence his €88 million (£75m) switch to Arsenal from Newcastle sees him part of a group ready to dominate on all fronts.

“Since the first time I spoke to him (Arteta), he wants to make a dynasty here, trying to win everything as possible and I am always very excited of his idea,” Guimaraes said in an interview with the Men In Blazers network on YouTube.

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“Everything is very new for me, and I am just trying to get used to the players, to the manager, to the staff, the way he works. I can say that I am still finding my best way in the group, but I love it [here].

Liam Delay is edging closer to a move to Nottingham Forest. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I don’t have like one target – we go for everything. I think the potential we have in this team is unbelievable. I don’t want to put targets, we need to think game again and let’s see how far we can go, but with this team, I have a big chance of winning trophies.”

Arsenal head to Aston Villa on Monday night, when England defender Ezri Konsa could be in contention to face his former club following a €60 (£51m) move last week.

Having not featured against Manchester City and then also being left out for the Coventry match, Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly closing in on a switch to Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal.

Arteta is also expected to look to further strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options ahead of the transfer deadline, with Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez said to remain the club’s top target.

Elsewhere, Liam Delap is growing nearer to a Chelsea exit, with the striker in advanced talks with Nottingham Forest, the Press Association understands.

The 23-year-old had his squad number reassigned ahead of the new season and has been training separately from Xabi Alonso’s main group, having been told he is not in the new manager’s plans.

Chelsea are holding out for a €59m (£50m) fee for a player they signed for €35 (£30m) from Ipswich a year ago, despite the fact he managed only two goals in all competitions last season.

PA understands talks began on Monday between Delap’s camp and Forest. Should the move go through, he would provide competition up front with Chris Wood and Igor Jesus.

Chelsea opened their new Premier League campaign with a 3-2 win over west London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday night.