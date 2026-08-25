Two Irish teams secure semi-final spots at World Rowing Championships

THE IRISH WOMEN’S Four and Women’s Quadruple Sculls crews have both booked their places in Thursday afternoon’s World Rowing Championships semi-finals in Amsterdam.

In the Women’s Four, Claire Feerick, Aisling Hayes, Emma Waters and Emma Fagan finished second in their heat with a time of 07:21.08. The United States of America came out on top in 07:10.10.

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A third-place finish (06:59.16) for the team of Isobel Clements, Sophia Young, Alison Bergin and Emily Hegarty in the Women’s Quadruple Sculls was also good enough for a place in Thursday’s semis.

There was no such joy for the Men’s Four of Fionnan McQuillan-Tolan, James Doran, Adam Murphy and Jack Dorney as a 06:34.50 finish left them sixth in their heat. They will however feature in the C Final on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the world championships came to an end for the Men’s Quadruple Sculls team of Ryan Spelman, Martin O’Grady, Andrew Sheehan and Konan Pazzaia, as their time of 06:44.42 was not good enough to progress.