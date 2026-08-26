Setback for Shamrock Rovers as Danny Mandroiu ruled out of vital Uefa Conference League play-off

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL be without Danny Mandroiu for their vital Uefa Conference League play-off with KuPS on Thursday.

Head coach Stephen Bradley confirmed that the forward has travelled to London with teammate Danny Grant to visit a specialist regarding a hamstring injury.

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Mandroiu’s absence is a significant blow ahead of the second leg with the sides all square after a 1-1 draw in Dublin last week.

Bradley explained the club’s caution with Mandroiu as he has only recently returned to action following his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury suffered during last season’s FAI Cup final.

“Danny Grant was due to go for an opinion in London. And obviously then when Danny Mandroiu got picked up the knock it made sense to send both of them together. You have to wait for some time to get in there so it’s good that we had a slot already booked.

“It’s tough for him (Mandroiu), because we’ve all seen how hard he’s had to work on his own, a lot of them days. He’s come back in brilliant shape. But this is quite normal, although it’s not what we want, it’s why I’ve been trying to manage him so carefully in terms of minutes.

“It’s just frustrating for him, but it is quite normal, unfortunately, when you’ve had an injury like he’s had. I think you’ve seen in England the last few weeks, different players coming back from ACL in the Premier League have tweaked hamstrings here and there.

“It’s not ideal but unfortunately your body is changing, mechanics are changing, how you run and all of that is being tweaked. And then obviously load. So, yeah, hopefully it’s not too bad. But it’s just unfortunate because he was getting to a really good place.”

Bradley confirmed that defender Dan Cleary and striker John McGovern travelled with the squad to train as they continue their return to fitness but neither will be available to play on Thursday.