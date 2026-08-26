Troy Parrott shows glimpses of potential on promising La Liga debut

COMING ON FOR the final 25 minutes of a tight encounter away to a strong rival would not have been the ideal circumstances for Troy Parrott to make his La Liga debut.

Yet the Irishman did himself no harm with an impactful display, even though it was fleeting. Making a good start is a significant step, even ahead of a long journey.

Just over 26 years ago, Robbie Keane missed a running penalty on his Inter Milan debut. It was hardly the main reason the move did not work out, but it set the tone for an ill-fated spell in Italy that lasted only six months.

Parrott’s transfer is one of the most high-profile moves abroad since arguably Ireland’s greatest ever striker’s Serie A sojourn.

And initially, it looked like Parrott’s debut might also be remembered for the wrong reasons too.

It was 0-0 in a tight match, with goalscoring opportunities few and far between, when the new €20 million signing emerged from the bench.

Betis would have hoped, but not necessarily expected, to beat Valencia, and the flow of the contest reflected that sentiment, with neither team particularly dominant.

While Manuel Pellegrini’s side clinched the final Champions League spot by finishing fifth last season, Carlos Corberán’s team were 11 points adrift of them in ninth.

Advertisement

Parrott had been on the field less than a minute when a rare chance came his way. The Ireland international was sent through on goal and found himself in acres of space, but from a tight angle, the Dubliner fired his shot inches wide.

Immediately, the Irishman looked across at the linesman’s flag, hoping it would have been raised to reduce the significance of his miss, and Parrott did look as if he may have strayed a few yards off, despite the lack of an intervention.

Nonetheless, in a game where chances were at a premium, if the match had finished 0-0, that would have been remembered as one of its defining moments.

A less confident player might have gone into his shell, kept his head down and avoided any risks for the remainder of the contest. Instead, Parrott played an important part in the winner just over 10 minutes later.

It was the type of moment that nine times out of 10 goes unnoticed, but because it led to the goal and owing to the extra scrutiny on the Irish star, it will be the definitive image from the start of his Spanish adventure.

Pablo Garcia of Real Betis celebrates the winning goal with teammates. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Pablo García headed it clear from the edge of the area. The loose ball was a 50:50 between Parrott and Guido Rodríguez – the 32-year-old defensive midfielder who has 30 caps for Argentina and joined Valencia from West Ham at the beginning of the year.

Some might have expected Parrott to be bullied by a much more experienced player with almost 200 La Liga appearances under his belt – the majority of which were earned during four and a half seasons at Betis.

But Parrott looked the sharper player, using his strength and pace to win the duel, instigating the counter-attack that culminated in García firing home a superb first-time finish.

Suddenly, you could feel the narrative changing. The missed chance a few minutes earlier had been rendered irrelevant. Parrott had now made a key contribution to a goal that would make it two wins from two for Betis, following on from Friday’s similarly hard-fought defeat of Real Sociedad.

In truth, the Irish star didn’t have much to do thereafter. With Betis on the back foot as Valencia pressed for an equaliser, the emphasis was now on defending their lead.

Related Reads Inside Troy Parrott's Real Betis deal: Caoimhín Kelleher reference, West Ham delay and Galatasaray interest What can Troy Parrott expect at new club Real Betis?

Yet Parrott did the basics well, completing simple passes and even contributing defensively, making a couple of clearances when his team were under pressure in the dying moments.

Parrott will be aiming to displace Cucho Hernández as Betis' starting striker. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

And perhaps most significantly, Cucho Hernández, the 27-year-old Colombia international striker who is ostensibly Parrott’s main rival for a place in the team, had a quiet game. He is the man that Parrott replaced in the 71st minute.

The former Watford and Columbus Crew forward, who has 11 caps for his country including appearances at this summer’s World Cup, managed a decent haul of 11 goals in 32 appearances last season and 15 in all competitions, making him their top scorer of the 2025-26 campaign.

Nonetheless, Parrott’s arrival suggests Pellegrini is looking to upgrade in that position.

And on Tuesday night, the Belvedere FC graduate had a greater influence than Hernández in a shorter time on the pitch, which augurs well for the future.

Of course, debuts can be deceptive – Evan Ferguson had a similarly encouraging first appearance at Roma last season, before that stint went awry.

But Parrott can be satisfied at how he has started life in Spain, with a win that leaves Betis second in the table at the time of writing and one of only four sides, along with Sevilla, Real Madrid and Barcelona, to boast 100% starts to the campaign.