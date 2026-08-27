Munster's season takes on a new look as Crowley's injury strips province of their key man

MUNSTER’S SEASON WILL start under a cloud following news Jack Crowley won’t be available until 2027.

The province have confirmed the 26-year-old is still struggling with the lower limb vascular injury which proved problematic last season, and as a result, has been stood down until the new year following medical advice. Supporters will echo Munster head coach Clayton McMillan’s sentiment that “ensuring he gets back to 100% is the priority.”

It’s a hammer blow for the player, and for a team in desperate need of improvement following a thoroughly disappointing 2025/26.

Munster might have to brace themselves for some short-term pain, but it’s far more important Crowley takes all the time needed to deal with the problem.

Last season, Munster failed to reach the Champions Cup knockout stages following defeats to Bath, Toulon and Castres, before being eliminated by Exeter at the first hurdle in the Challenge Cup. In the URC, Munster finished fifth and lost 45-14 in their away quarter-final to the Bulls.

Crowley signing autographs at an open training session last week. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

All the while, a common feeling was that the province struggled on the occasions they were without Crowley at 10, with the out-half arguably now Munster’s most important player. His talent is obvious, but so too is his leadership, with the Cork man often a driving force on the days Munster find themselves in a battle.

Crowley’s leg issue ruled him out of Munster’s season run-in, and subsequently kept him out of Ireland’s Nations Championship Tests in July. His last outing for Munster was on 18 April, so he’s now facing nine months out of the game.

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Without him, the province face a battle to keep their season alive across the first half of the new campaign.

In a further blow, new signing Will Harrison, who plays at fullback and out-half, is also sidelined after re-aggravating a knee injury.

That leaves JJ Hanrahan as Munster’s only fit and available senior out-half heading into the season, with academy players Tom Wood and Charlie O’Shea providing the competition.

Wood (20) is a promising young out-half who won his first two Munster caps last season, alongside lining out for Ireland in the U20s Six Nations and Junior World Championships.

Tom Wood debuted for Munster last season. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Dolphin man O’Shea was the second choice 10 during those Ireland U20s windows and is in his first year with the Munster academy.

Even if Clayton McMillan wanted to give those young 10s more exposure this season, the pair could now be thrown in at the deep end with Munster’s out-half resources severely depleted.

Tony Butler featured seven times for Munster last season but his four-year stint with the province came to an end in the summer. It’s unclear if the province have scope to bring in more cover this close to the start of a new season.

McMillan’s side have a testing URC opener at home to Glasgow Warriors on 26 September, followed by games against the Bulls (home), Ulster (away) and Leinster (away).

In the Champions Cup, the province take on Racing (home) and Bristol (away), before dates with back-to-back champions Bordeaux (away) and Gloucester (home) after Christmas.

And Crowley’s injury comes at a crucial stage in the McMillan project. Last season was deeply frustrating for Munster supporters, and ended with the messy Roger Randle saga. Munster are currently going through an independent review into the governance and organisation structures at the province.

Jared Payne is in his first season as Munster's attack coach. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The end result of the Randle situation was that McMillan didn’t get his man, and instead Jared Payne has been brought on board to replace Mike Prendergast as attack coach. Former Ireland international Payne is highly-rated and looks a smart appointment, but his job has now become more difficult, looking to implement his ideas without being able to call on the key figure in Munster’s attack for at least the first three months of the season.

The news is also a setback for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. While Crowley didn’t feature in Ireland’s July Tests, he had re-established himself as the starting out-half in the 2026 Six Nations.

He’ll now miss the November Tests against Argentina, Fiji and South Africa, and will be in a race to be fit for the 2027 Six Nations, all of which is far from ideal heading into a World Cup year.

Farrell has options with Sam Prendergast, Harry Byrne and Ciarán Frawley – who should finally get a run of games at out-half following his move to Connacht – while Joey Carbery is also back on the radar after rejoining Leinster.

However, the Ireland boss will be planning for key games without a player who has been right in the mix to be his starting 10 at next year’s World Cup. This latest setback puts Crowley on the back foot for what always set to be a competitive out-half battle leading into Australia 2027.

As much of a loss as Crowley is, Ireland have the depth to handle his absence. Munster are in a trickier position, and today’s news puts a whole new look on their season.