TWO IRISH CREWS came up just short at the World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam on Thursday, with both the women’s four and women’s quadruple sculls narrowly failing to qualify for their respective A finals.
In the women’s four, Claire Feerick, Aisling Hayes, Emma Waters and Emma Fagan finished fourth in 6:47.44 as Australia (6:35.52), the Netherlands (6:38.15) and Germany (6:44.19) progressed to the medal race.
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And Ireland’s women’s quadruple sculls crew of Sophia Young, Emily Hegarty, Alison Bergin and Izzy Clements also finished fourth (6:28.94) behind The Netherlands (6:22.91), Great Britain (6:25.52) and Australia (6:27.43).
In the C final of the men’s four, Fionnan Mc Quillan-Tolan, James Doran, Adam Murphy, Jack Dorney finished second behind winners Canada.
Ireland’s medal hopes now rest on the single sculls where Fintan McCarthy and reigning women’s champion Fiona Murtagh return to the water for their respective quarter-finals on Friday.
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Semi-final heartbreak for Irish crews at World Rowing Championships
TWO IRISH CREWS came up just short at the World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam on Thursday, with both the women’s four and women’s quadruple sculls narrowly failing to qualify for their respective A finals.
In the women’s four, Claire Feerick, Aisling Hayes, Emma Waters and Emma Fagan finished fourth in 6:47.44 as Australia (6:35.52), the Netherlands (6:38.15) and Germany (6:44.19) progressed to the medal race.
And Ireland’s women’s quadruple sculls crew of Sophia Young, Emily Hegarty, Alison Bergin and Izzy Clements also finished fourth (6:28.94) behind The Netherlands (6:22.91), Great Britain (6:25.52) and Australia (6:27.43).
In the C final of the men’s four, Fionnan Mc Quillan-Tolan, James Doran, Adam Murphy, Jack Dorney finished second behind winners Canada.
Ireland’s medal hopes now rest on the single sculls where Fintan McCarthy and reigning women’s champion Fiona Murtagh return to the water for their respective quarter-finals on Friday.
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Amsterdam Fintan McCarthy Fiona Murtagh Ireland Rowing World Rowing Championships