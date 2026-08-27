De Groot and Lord ruled out as All Blacks make three changes for second Springboks Test

NEW ZEALAND HAVE made three changes for Saturday’s second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Concussions sustained in the 33-16 first Test victory for the All Blacks in Johannesburg last Saturday forced two changes among the forwards.

Loosehead prop Ethan de Groot and lock Josh Lord suffered head knocks when they collided trying to halt a charge by Springboks number eight Jasper Wiese.

They are ruled out and replaced by prop George Bower, a replacement last weekend, and Tupou Vaa’i, who moves from the back row to lock.

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Vaa’i is replaced in the back row by Simon Parker, who is promoted after coming off the bench at Ellis Park.

Josh Moorby, a try scorer in the first Test, drops to the bench and is replaced on the wing by Leroy Carter, another replacement used in the first match who is promoted.

Prop Xavier Numia and lock Patrick Tuipulotu, who captained the All Blacks to two of their four victories against franchise sides, have been added to the bench.

After Cape Town, the series continues in Johannesburg on 5 September and concludes in American city Baltimore seven days later.

New Zealand

15. Damian McKenzie

14. Will Jordan

13. Quinn Tupaea

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Leroy Carter

10. Ruben Love

9. Cam Roigard

1. George Bower

2. Codie Taylor

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Fabian Holland

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Simon Parker

7. Luke Jacobson

8. Ardie Savea (capt)

Replacements:

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Xavier Numia

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Patrick Tuipulotu

20. Peter Lakai

21. Kyle Preston

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Josh Moorby

– © AFP 2026