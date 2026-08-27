Derek McGrath confirms Wexford coaching team

NEW WEXFORD HURLING manager Derek McGrath has confirmed his backroom team.

Former Wexford player Paul Morris has joined McGrath’s set-up, alongside former Waterford player Gavin O’Brien.

Morris made 120 competitive appearances for Wexford between 2010 and 2022.

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De Le Salle clubman James Quirke has also been confirmed. Quirke led Naomh Eánna to a Wexford SHC title in 2023.

A meeting of the County Board of CLG Loch Garman has tonight (Wednesday) unanimously ratified John Hegarty as the county’s Senior Football Manager for 2027. This will mark his fifth consecutive year in the role. Diarmuid O’Hanlon, Áine Kinsella, Micko Casey and Brian Malone are… pic.twitter.com/HeFjvgMVkl — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) August 26, 2026

Joey O’Brien, who previously worked as S&C coach with the Wexford footballers and Waterford hurlers, is also on board

McGrath was appointed Wexford manager last month.

The former Waterford manager led his native county to the 2017 All-Ireland final.

He succeeds Keith Rossiter, who concluded his three-year stint last month after finishing fifth of six teams in the Leinster SHC round-robin.

Meanwhile, John Hegarty has been unanimously ratified as manager of the Wexford senior footballers for 2027.

It will mark Hegarty’s fifth consecutive year in the role, with Diarmuid O’Hanlon, Áine Kinsella, Micko Casey and Brian Malone remaining on the coaching team.