Leinster CEO on Cullen and Lowe exits, confirms Spicer in squad for new season

A NEW SEASON is fast approaching but perhaps more than ever before, Leinster firmly have an eye on the season after.

The province play their first pre-season game in Lyon this weekend, with the URC kicking-off in late September, but Leinster already know the new campaign will be their last with Leo Cullen at the helm.

In June, the province announced Cullen would exit his role at the end of the 2026/27 season, ending a 12-year run in the hot seat. The search for his successor is well underway, with Leinster chief executive Shane Nolan shedding some light on the process at a media event at the redeveloped Laya Arena on Wednesday.

Nolan also revealed how Cullen broke the news of his exit plan following this year’s Six Nations.

“We are disappointed (Cullen is leaving). I meet Leo every month for a one-to-one, as with all my direct reports, so we’d always talk about him and his future. That would be a regular conversation we’d have every month.

“So it was after the Six Nations, it was around March time. We were talking about the next few months and the end of the season. What would generally happen is we do an end of season review, just naturally talk about that and then Leo said actually, I’m going to finish up at the end of this coming season.

Shane Nolan speaking to the media in Dublin on Wednesday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“So a very positive conversation, we chatted about it, I probed his decision-making, all the rest of it, and I was disappointed. I was shocked. Was I totally shocked? Leo’s been in the job a long time, nobody’s in the job forever, it was going to happen. So we just had a good chat and discussed his motives and the reasons for his decision, and it was clear he’d made his mind up, so I totally respected that.

“The quality of the guy, he’s given us like 15 months (notice). Leo’s totally Leinster-first and that’s why he wants to give us enough time to make sure we go out and land a brilliant successor, so we’re incredibly grateful that he did that.

“So look, it was very positive. I respected his decision and we’re just now focusing on having a brilliant season coming up and then the excitement of having a new coach coming in the building in 12 months’ time.”

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Cullen was not the only high-profile exit announced by the province recently, with James Lowe finishing up with Leinster after failing to agree a new contract, with the 34-year-old believed to be frustrated with how the process played out, and instead signing a deal with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.

“Another disappointing one; we’re disappointed to see James Lowe leave. He’s such an incredible player, an incredible human being, a great asset to have in the building.

“But look, it is professional sport, and there was an offer on the table, he’d another offer on the table, and you know the outcome, he’s obviously off this week to Japan, so we wish him nothing but the best, and we’ll miss him.

“But as I said, there was an offer on the table, the two sides couldn’t agree, and it probably went on way longer than anybody wants it to go on, so I think that’s the learning from us, is trying to conclude these things a bit quicker.

“But ultimately, James decided to go to Japan for the Japan contract, so we respect his decision. Very, very disappointed, but it’s professional sport, these things happen.”

Nolan was asked if Leinster could have done anything differently to keep the winger in the building.

“There was so much effort and conversation over a long time, and that’s probably the learning that probably went on for too long, and that’s on everybody’s side as well.

“I think, again, we had very open conversations, the numbers were there, the offers were there, and again, I respect James’ decision, he made this decision, so we wish him nothing but the best, but we miss him.”

Even at this late stage of the summer, Nolan is not ruling out adding some new faces to the Leinster squad.

“Always scope to add to it, yeah. It’s fixed at the moment, the team are on to Lyon tomorrow for the first pre-season game, but we’re very happy with the squad at the moment.

James Lowe left Leinster at the end of the season. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“We’re still always looking, we always would be looking because things happen during a season, injuries happen. So we’re happy with the squad, but we’re continuing to see if there are any opportunities to bolster that, for the right person. That’s always an ongoing process.”

Across the last two seasons, Leinster have used NIQ slots to bring in high-profile All Blacks Jordie Barrett and Reiko Ioane on sabbaticals from New Zealand Rugby.

“That’s not available to us this year because it’s a World Cup year, so the New Zealand Union don’t allow it in a Rugby World Cup club year.

“But we definitely would be interested in looking at that again for sure. As well as that, we’re always looking at non-Irish qualified players to come in and supplement our squads. But both those players you mentioned have been massively successful.

“We also have had other non-Irish qualified players in the system, like Rabah Slimani who has been incredible as a player and as a person who’s developed our young props really, really fast. So we’re always looking to bring in and bolster to our squad. And yes, that sabbatical type angle is definitely something that’s worked very well and is worth exploring for the right person at the right time in the future.”

The Leinster chief also confirmed that Alan Spicer remains a member of the squad for the new season.

Alan Spicer. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

In June, the second row avoided jail and a criminal conviction following a nightclub row that left a woman with dental injuries. Spicer (21) pleaded guilty to assault causing harm and paid €10,000 compensation.

“Alan was subject to a court process and all that included, and after that concluded, we had our own disciplinary process as we would do for any employee,” Nolan explained.

“We have high standards and a code of conduct for all of our players, and when that’s not matched, we carry out an investigation with a disciplinary process, we did that.

“That’s a confidential employee matter, but that’s been concluded according to our HR policy, so we took that very seriously and made sure we went through the process. But yeah, Alan is a player for us for the season ahead.”