10-man Hearts prevail on penalties to down Rapid Vienna

BEAU REUS MADE two penalty saves as heroic Hearts overcame Tomas Magnusson’s red card to pull off a stunning shootout victory away to Rapid Vienna and book themselves a return to the Conference League main phase.

Following a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Tynecastle, the Jambos’ European journey looked to be fizzling out when they were reduced to 10 men in the 75th minute of the play-off round second leg while trailing to Ercan Kara’s first-half goal

But substitute Landry Kabore equalised a few minutes later before Calvin Miller volleyed Hearts ahead in the 10th minute of extra-time, only for Rapid to hit back in the 119th minute and make it 4-4 on aggregate.

But Hearts rediscovered their poise to edge the shootout 4-3 and secure their most significant result in Europe for more than two decades, meaning they will compete in the Conference League for the third time in five seasons.

Boss Wouter Vrancken made one change to the Jambos side that started the first leg as James Wilson replaced Kabore in attack.

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Rapid soon set about seizing the upper hand and Yusuf Demir and Tonni Adamsen both worked Hearts keeper Beau Reus in the opening 10 minutes.

Hearts suffered a blow in the 15th minute when Tom Renaud was carried off after Rapid attacker Petter Dahl fell awkwardly on his leg while being fouled by Jordi Altena.

Magnusson replaced the Frenchman but Hearts were struggling to get a foothold as the Austrians looked the likelier side.

The breakthrough came in the 34th minute when the hosts worked their way into the box and Demir’s low shot from the right took a nick off Oisin McEntee and broke kindly to the unmarked Kara, who slotted into the empty net from the edge of the six-yard box.

Hearts were almost handed a way back into it when Braga seized on a loose pass but the Portuguese striker was unable to set himself perfectly and his angled shot from inside the box was beaten away by Niklas Hedl.

Demir curled just wide from distance, then Kara fired over from the edge of the box as the visitors continued to live dangerously .

Hearts enjoyed a spell of pressure towards the end of the half, with Josh McPake and McEntee threatening with shots from outside the box.

The Jambos continued building their way into the game after the break, with captain Blair Spittal volleying just wide from 20 yards out before Wilson and Braga both spurned opportunities.

Magnusson then sent a close-range header wide from a Spittal free-kick but the Icelandic midfielder’s night was cut short when he was shown a second yellow card for a trip on Jannes Horn in the 76th minute.

The 10 men drew level within three minutes, however, as substitute Kabore adjusted his body and chested Spittal’s corner into the net at the near post.

Remarkably Hearts went ahead in the 100th minute when Miller volleyed in a cross from substitute Rogers Mato.

But just as the depleted Jambos looked like hanging on, Nenad Cvetkovic knocked in Moulaye Haidara’s cross in the 119th minute to force penalties.

Miller, Altena, Mato and Sabah Kerjota all netted from the spot for Hearts, with McEntee the only Jambo to miss, as Reus saved two Rapid kicks to emerge as the hero.