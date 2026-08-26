Paidí Ó Sé's pub remembers Dolly Parton's famous visit in touching tribute

PADÍ Ó SÉ’S PUB has posted a touching tribute to iconic country music singer Dolly Parton following her passing at the age of 80.

The American singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist will forever be linked with the bar in Kerry after a famous visit in 1990. Dolly was on holidays in Dingle at the time, alongside one of her managers, Walter Hagan, who had a connection to Ventry.

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Recalling the events that led to her appearance at Paidí Ó Sé’s pub, the post explains:

“Dolly and Walter took a drive around the area heading for Slea Head and stopped at our little shop here in Ventry, where they met Páidí’s mother, Beatrice.

“Beatrice, of course, ever the businesswoman, invited Dolly to come to the pub that night!”

She sang one of her songs, ‘A Coat of Many Colors,’ on the night, while Paidí also made a special presentation. He gave her the All-Ireland winning jersey which he wore as captain in 1985 while telling her, “It hasn’t been washed since,” which drew a huge roar from the crowd.

“There was something very fitting about Dolly and Páidí. They came from two very different corners of the world, but they had plenty in common. Both larger than life. Both immensely proud of where they came from. Both with a great love of people, stories and music.”

In 2023, Dolly was interviewed by Kerry native, Katie Hannon, on RTÉ Radio 1. She recounted her fond memories of that trip to Dingle and Ventry, and revealed that she kept Paidí’s jersey in a frame in her basement.

“Everybody asks about that big green jersey, and I’m very proud of that. I kept it, and when I brought it home, I put it up on the wall. And it’s been there ever since.”

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