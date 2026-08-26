Mike Solan set to take over as Offaly football manager

MIKE SOLAN IS set to be appointed as the new manager of the Offaly senior footballers.

Offaly GAA have confirmed that Solan will be proposed by the management committee on a three-year term at the next county board meeting in September.

He will be joined by coaches/selectors Joe Keane and Nigel Dunne.

The Offaly job has been vacant since joint-managers Mickey Harte and Declan Kelly stepped down in July.

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𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩: 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙮 𝙎𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧 𝙁𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙧 pic.twitter.com/AC4c0TgWZV — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) August 26, 2026

Earlier this month, Solan ended his time as Longford manager after two years in the role.

Solan took charge at Longford in August 2024, guiding the county to claim promotion this spring to Division 3 of the Allianz football league. Longford lost out in their Leinster opener this year to eventual provincial champions Westmeath.

In this season’s Tailteann Cup, Longford lost out to Fermanagh, defeated Clare, and were then knocked out by Down in Round 3.

Ballaghaderreen man Solan is a former All-Ireland U21 winning manager with Mayo in 2016. He also served as assistant manager to Andy Moran with Leitrim in 2022 and 2023.