Celtic crash out of Champions League as LASK stun them with comeback

LASK 5

Celtic 1

(Lask win 5-4 on aggregate)

CELTIC THREW AWAY a four-goal lead in Austria as they missed out on the Champions League for the second year running.

The Scottish champions looked to be cruising into the league stage when Callum McGregor put them 4-0 up on aggregate against LASK with a 21st-minute deflected strike.

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However, they went on to endure one of their all-time European lows with a 5-1 defeat in Linz delivering a £20 million (€23.38 million)-plus blow.

Celtic players dejected after their defeat. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Hoops had other chances in the first half, but the Austrians gave themselves a lifeline when Moses Usor pounced on a loose pass from Benjamin Nygren to level on the night in the 32nd minute.

The tie began to spiral out of Celtic’s control early in the second half as Robert Ljubicic and Samuel Adeniran netted from outside the box.

Martin O’Neill’s side looked like they would cling on but Florian Flecker nodded home from close range in stoppage-time to spark an additional 30 minutes.

Celtic had disappeared as an attacking force at half-time and Adeniran delivered the knockout blow that sends the Hoops into the Europa League.