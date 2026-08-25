Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's predictions for the new Premier League season

AS THE NEW Premier League season gets underway, Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher came together to make their predictions on Monday Night Football.

The pair were speaking after the opening weekend of action as Chelsea defeated Fulham on Monday night to launch the Xabi Alonso era with a victory.

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The former Manchester United and Liverpool defenders both believe that Arsenal will be Premier League champions again this season, and agreed that Man City and Chelsea will take one of the top four spots.

Man City’s Erling Haaland was the unanimous call for top scorer.

There was some debate over where Liverpool and Man United will finish on the table, while there was also plenty of discussion over the teams who will face relegation, the player to watch, and lots more.

You can watch the video in full below, or scroll down to see a graphic with all of Neville and Carragher’s predictions.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's Premier League predictions.

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