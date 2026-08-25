'They need to inspire the rest' - Alonso calls on goalscorers to be Chelsea leaders

XABI ALONSO CALLED on his attacking trio of Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro to lead and inspire Chelsea this season after their goals helped begin his tenure began with a 3-2 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Palmer produced a wonderful display in what was a chaotic match, scoring early in the second half to make it 3-1, but there was plenty to ponder defensively for Alonso who was lucky to see his team concede only twice.

On this evidence he will need his forward players to step up and compensate for shortcomings in a jittery, uncertain defence. Chelsea played with a back three, a new shape after last season, and they did not inspire confidence.

Fortunately for the manager, his team looked irresistible at times going forward. Joao Pedro scored after 31 seconds from Palmer’s pass, and after a Robert Sanchez howler had gifted Josh King an equaliser, they moved through the gears again, Maxence Lacroix bursting forward from the back and setting up £117million signing Rogers before half-time.

Palmer’s goal should have settled it, but Chelsea invited Fulham on again, Sanchez with another fumble to give Gonzalo Garcia a debut goal before an onslaught from Alvaro Arbeloa’s side that made Chelsea sweat.

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Alonso though chose to focus on his three goalscorers.

“They need to take responsibility,” he said. “They need to lead the rest, to inspire the rest, because if they do great, the other ones will follow.

“We need to reach them in the best possible situations. We need to have good links to read them. And they need to help as well the team to be solid.

“I am happy for the three of them. They’ve played for the team and they have scored.”

Alonso would not be drawn into criticising Sanchez. The goalkeeper left too much room at his near post for King’s equaliser and was slow to get down, the shot zipping between his wrists and in.

“It’s not about individuals,” said Alonso. “We can adjust a few things. The first goal, we can do better to defend, to avoid that.

“It’s part of the game. We need to accept and to learn. This is going to be a process. All the lines – strikers, midfielders, defence, goalkeeper – we want to do better in everything.

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“The goal was to start good. It’s been a good start. Relax and carry on.”

Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa, who was also managing in his first Premier League game after replacing Marco Silva, was pleased with what he saw from his team and insisted they will go toe to toe with the bigger teams this season.

“I saw the energy that I want to see, the high press we want to make,” he said. “We’re going to play this way no matter who is in front of us.

“That’s not easy because we’re going to face very good teams with top players. But we’re going to try for sure to play with that character and that ambition.”

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