Company behind Las Vegas Sphere reveals first images of planned ice hockey arena for Dublin

THE COMPANY BEHIND the Sphere in Las Vegas, Yankee Stadium in New York and the Aviva Stadium has released computer-generated images showing the design of a planned events arena in Cherrywood in south Dublin.

The Prime Arena is intended to be the home of a professional ice hockey team and will also be used for a variety of other events, including concerts and other winter sports.

The building is being designed by Populous, a sports and entertainment architecture firm from the United States.

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An image of the planned ice hockey rink Populous Populous

The building will have two Olympic-sized ice rinks and an 8,000-capacity arena, expandable to 10,500 for major events and concerts.

The development is projected to attract over 1.5 million visitors annually, Prime Arena Holdings said, although a planning application has yet to be submitted.

An image of the proposed arena Populous Populous

Dermot Rigley, CEO of Prime Arena Holdings, said the release of the images “brings this project to life in a way that words never could”.

“This is a world-class design for a world-class venue, and it gives people across Ireland a real sense of what we are building in Cherrywood. We’re incredibly proud of what Populous has created, and we can’t wait to welcome people through the doors.”

A wider shot of the proposed arena. Prime Arena Holdings Prime Arena Holdings

Marian Moravek, design lead at Populous, said the arena “will bring the ice hockey spectators close to the action and create an incredible atmosphere and fan experience, while the warm, layered façade and public plaza will give the arena a distinct identity as a focus for Cherrywood.

“We see this as an exciting addition to Ireland’s sporting landscape.”

Written by David MacRedmond and posted on TheJournal.ie