Nathan Collins scores twice for Brentford, Leeds win away to Nottingham Forest

IRELAND DEFENDER NATHAN Collins scored twice as Brentford routed Championship side Birmingham City 6-1 tonight.
Callum Wilson, who joined on a free transfer from relegated West Ham, seized his first opportunity to put Brentford ahead with a crisp finish after six minutes. Brentford’s Premier League quality was evident throughout and although Blues equalised through Demarai Gray just before the half-hour they were level for just seven minutes.
Lax defending saw Aaron Hickey and Brentford captain Collins score in quick succession to effectively seal the tie before half-time, with Mikkel Damsgaard getting on the end of a counter-attack to add the fourth.
Igor Thiago’s smart close-range finish sent fans streaming for the exit, missing Collins’ second header.
Leeds United produced a second win at Nottingham Forest in three days as they booked their spot in the third round.
Daniel Farke’s side took the three Premier League points home on Saturday and earned a 2-0 victory here thanks to goals from Dan James and James Justin.
Daniel James celebrates his goal for Leeds United. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Having not won at the City Ground since 1972 before the weekend, they have now triumphed there twice in 72 hours as the Yorkshire club enjoy a winning start to the new campaign.
It is not the start new Forest boss Oliver Glasner was looking for as things are yet to click, though additions are on the way with a £45 million (€52.6 million) deal agreed for Chelsea striker Liam Delap.
Wales international James showed the required composure five minutes after the restart for the second half. Aina’s wayward header allowed Longstaff to gallop forward and he played in James, who clipped home.
Leeds sealed the victory with 15 minutes remaining but there was nothing pretty about it.
Lucas Nmecha tried to claim it as his bundled effort was blocked on the line by Williams, with Justin finally putting the ball into the back of the net.
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Premier League new boys Hull Cityfollowed up their 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday by knocking Stoke out of the Carabao Cup on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the bet365 Stadium.
Robert Bozenik opened the scoring for the hosts before the Tigers equalised through Kieran Dowell on the stroke of half time.
With neither side able to force a winner, Hull ran out 5-4 winners on penalties. Ireland defender John Egan was rested as manager Sergej Jakirovic made 11 changes to the side that stunned Manchester United at the weekend.
Premier League new boys Coventry City survived a second-round scare at League One Plymouth before easing through 4-2 at Home Park.
City had showed their class by racing into a 2-0 lead within five minutes courtesy of goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Jack Rudoni, but Argyle fought back to level nine minutes into the second half thanks to debutant Danny Irow and Xavier Amaechi.
Second-half substitute Ephron Mason-Clark scored City’s third goal within five minutes of his 62nd-minute introduction before Victor Torp wrapped things up with a 78th-minute penalty.
Marcelino Nunez scored a sensational goal from the halfway line to help Ipswich Town claim a hard-fought 3-1 win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup.
Sindre Walle Egeli showed Premier League quality for Gary O’Neil’s team with a smart left-footed finish to break the deadlock after 62 minutes before 19-year-old Olabade Aluko earned Leicester a deserved leveller five minutes later.
However, ex-Norwich midfielder Nunez fittingly had the final say. He rifled home off a post after 71 minutes and added a wonderful 50-yard lob in stoppage time to help Ipswich reach the Carabao Cup third round for only the second time in 11 seasons.
Boss Nuno Espírito Santo saluted teenager Josh Ajala after he bagged a brace on his professional debut to lead a youthful West Ham to a comeback 4-1 triumph at Championship rivals Southampton.
Leo Scienza’s calmly-taken goal gave Southampton a 10th-minute lead but 19-year-old Ajala struck twice in 12 minutes either side of half-time to turn the tie around.
Taty Castellanos and Jarrod Bowen came off the bench to both score in the final 15 minutes as Saints slumped to a first home defeat since 17 January.
Results
Cardiff City 1-2 Norwich City
Doncaster Rovers 1-3 Middlesbrough
Barnsley 3-2 Crewe Alexandra
Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Sheffield United
Blackpool 1-4 Lincoln City
Cambridge United 0-1 Millwall
Fleetwood Town 4-0 Shrewsbury Town
Ipswich Town 3-1 Leicester City
Plymouth Argyle 2-4 Coventry City
Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Wolves
Southampton 1-4 West Ham
Stevenage 0-3 Reading
Stoke 1-1 Hull City (Hull win 5-4 on pens)
Walsall 0-0 Leyton Orient (Leyton Orient win 6-5 on pens)
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Nathan Collins scores twice for Brentford, Leeds win away to Nottingham Forest
LAST UPDATE | 19 mins ago
EFL Cup Round 2
IRELAND DEFENDER NATHAN Collins scored twice as Brentford routed Championship side Birmingham City 6-1 tonight.
Callum Wilson, who joined on a free transfer from relegated West Ham, seized his first opportunity to put Brentford ahead with a crisp finish after six minutes. Brentford’s Premier League quality was evident throughout and although Blues equalised through Demarai Gray just before the half-hour they were level for just seven minutes.
Lax defending saw Aaron Hickey and Brentford captain Collins score in quick succession to effectively seal the tie before half-time, with Mikkel Damsgaard getting on the end of a counter-attack to add the fourth.
Igor Thiago’s smart close-range finish sent fans streaming for the exit, missing Collins’ second header.
Leeds United produced a second win at Nottingham Forest in three days as they booked their spot in the third round.
Daniel Farke’s side took the three Premier League points home on Saturday and earned a 2-0 victory here thanks to goals from Dan James and James Justin.
Daniel James celebrates his goal for Leeds United. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Having not won at the City Ground since 1972 before the weekend, they have now triumphed there twice in 72 hours as the Yorkshire club enjoy a winning start to the new campaign.
It is not the start new Forest boss Oliver Glasner was looking for as things are yet to click, though additions are on the way with a £45 million (€52.6 million) deal agreed for Chelsea striker Liam Delap.
Wales international James showed the required composure five minutes after the restart for the second half. Aina’s wayward header allowed Longstaff to gallop forward and he played in James, who clipped home.
Leeds sealed the victory with 15 minutes remaining but there was nothing pretty about it.
Lucas Nmecha tried to claim it as his bundled effort was blocked on the line by Williams, with Justin finally putting the ball into the back of the net.
Premier League new boys Hull Cityfollowed up their 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday by knocking Stoke out of the Carabao Cup on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the bet365 Stadium.
Robert Bozenik opened the scoring for the hosts before the Tigers equalised through Kieran Dowell on the stroke of half time.
With neither side able to force a winner, Hull ran out 5-4 winners on penalties. Ireland defender John Egan was rested as manager Sergej Jakirovic made 11 changes to the side that stunned Manchester United at the weekend.
Premier League new boys Coventry City survived a second-round scare at League One Plymouth before easing through 4-2 at Home Park.
City had showed their class by racing into a 2-0 lead within five minutes courtesy of goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Jack Rudoni, but Argyle fought back to level nine minutes into the second half thanks to debutant Danny Irow and Xavier Amaechi.
Second-half substitute Ephron Mason-Clark scored City’s third goal within five minutes of his 62nd-minute introduction before Victor Torp wrapped things up with a 78th-minute penalty.
Marcelino Nunez scored a sensational goal from the halfway line to help Ipswich Town claim a hard-fought 3-1 win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup.
Sindre Walle Egeli showed Premier League quality for Gary O’Neil’s team with a smart left-footed finish to break the deadlock after 62 minutes before 19-year-old Olabade Aluko earned Leicester a deserved leveller five minutes later.
However, ex-Norwich midfielder Nunez fittingly had the final say. He rifled home off a post after 71 minutes and added a wonderful 50-yard lob in stoppage time to help Ipswich reach the Carabao Cup third round for only the second time in 11 seasons.
Boss Nuno Espírito Santo saluted teenager Josh Ajala after he bagged a brace on his professional debut to lead a youthful West Ham to a comeback 4-1 triumph at Championship rivals Southampton.
Leo Scienza’s calmly-taken goal gave Southampton a 10th-minute lead but 19-year-old Ajala struck twice in 12 minutes either side of half-time to turn the tie around.
Taty Castellanos and Jarrod Bowen came off the bench to both score in the final 15 minutes as Saints slumped to a first home defeat since 17 January.
Results
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EFL Cup Leeds United Nottingham Forest