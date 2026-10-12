Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians players clash at full-time as champions come out on top in derby

Shamrock Rovers 2

Bohemians 1

THE SOFT SOUNDS of ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ were playing over the PA system at Tallaght Stadium as Shamrock Rovers fans revelled in this rendition of their club anthem while savouring an enthralling 2-1 win over Bohemians.

As they sang, both sets of players and staff were involved in a 50-person melee in the middle of the pitch.

Some Rovers players made a point of celebrating in front of the travelling away fans who had been stunned into silence. Bottles were lobbed into the air. Hoops forward Michael Noonan ended up on the floor after one Bohs player rushed towards him. That seemed to be the catalyst for the madness.

By the end of it all, Stephen Bradley, his staff and players celebrated a victory that extends their advantage at the top of the Premier Division to six points with three games to play.

If the culmination of this Dublin derby is anything to go by, then we might just be in for a cracking end to this title race.

But only if Rovers stop winning. They find themselves in ominous form at just the right time.

This victory makes it three on the spin for the champions and keeps St Patrick’s Athletic at arm’s length in second place.

John McGovern scores the first goal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The Saints have a game in hand but at this stage it’s all about points on the board. Rovers are racking them up by any means necessary while Bohs, the pain still fresh from their FAI Cup semi-final defeat to Waterford on Friday night, might just be watching their season drift into the ether.

Their vow of silence to the media in protest at Rovers having last Thursday’s game with Drogheda United moved forward 24 hours for television purposes might just add to the noise.

Bohs were full value for the 1-1 scoreline after Ross Tierney pounced on 71 minutes but goalkeeper Paul Walters’ careless concession of a throw-in led to them failing to clear their lines in the box and Dylan Watts punished them at the back post.

There were five minutes between the goals and in that space of time their seasons might just have diverged into wildly contrasting directions.

Will St Pat’s prove capable of maintaining enough pressure?

Their manager, Stephen Kenny, was among the 10,208 crowd in Tallaght Stadium to watch as Bradley’s men triumphed.

That winning goal came after the visitors had dominated the second half, taking advantage of a Rovers side that had retreated and completely handed over the initiative since John McGovern scored his fifth goal in three games to put the Hoops ahead.

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Dawson Devoy and Dylan Watts (right). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Bradley left the pitch fist-thumping and embracing Rory Gaffney, the striker who retired in recent months and was presented with a memento by the club before kick-off. Once again bigger prizes now await.

This game can be split into pre and post pyro.

When Will Fitzgerald showed tenacity from the left to cut into the box and forge a shooting chance on 25 minutes, that was the catalyst for smoke to fill the air as flares and fireworks were set off from behind the goal where the Rovers’ ultras are based.

Referee Rob Hennessy had to call the teams across to the touchline to let it clear while an announcement was made for the home fans to stop with their display. They were already obliging as the packed away end taunted them with chants of “You’re Shamrock Rovers, you’ll do what you’re told.”

Until that point both sides showed glimpses of attacking threat but lacked any cutting edge in the final third. The killer pass wasn’t there, and another issue for Bohs was reworking their midfield when Adam McDonnell limped off on 15 minutes.

He was replaced by left-back Ryan Burke – making his first appearance since 21 minutes of action in June – with Jordan Flores moving centrally.

But when the smoke cleared, it was Rovers who had their sights set clearly on a crucial win.

McGovern’s goal came on 34 minutes, just moments after the striker wasted a glorious opportunity on the half-hour mark.

His hold-up play and movement with Burke was crucial in creating the chance but after doing all the hard work to fashion an effort from eight yards out the striker’s connection with his left foot as the ball came across his body was tame.

The ball trickled wide and McGovern held his head in his hands. He would soon be throwing them in the air with glorious abandon after rising above Darragh Power to head home Burke’s lofted cross that hung in the air just waiting to be finished off.

In a nutshell, we had the latest example of the mentality of the Rovers’ squad assembled by Bradley.

That wasn’t on show as the second half seemed to drift away from them and when Ryan Burke’s shot deflected off Tierney’s back, substitute Douglas James Taylor reacted quickest to beat Lee Grace to the ball and prod in the direction of Tierney to slot past Pico Lopes on the line.

Bohs couldn’t make the change in momentum count, and instead it was Watts who provided that spark to make sure Rovers well and truly see light at the end of this tunnel of a long season.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Daniel Cleary, Roberto Lopes (captain), Lee Grace; Tunmise Sobowale, Dylan Watts (Naj Razi 85), Matt Healy, Jack Byrne (John O’Sullivan 65), Will Fitzgerald (Cory O’Sullivan 80); Graham Burke (Aaron Greene 80), John McGovern (Jonathan Afolabi 80).

Bohemians: Paul Walters; Darragh Power, Sam Todd, Pat Hickey, Jordan Flores; Connor Parsons (Harry Vaughan 81), Dawson Devoy (captain), Adam McDonnell (Ryan Burke 15) (Sadou Diallo 81), Dayle Rooney (Douglas James-Taylor 60); Ross Tierney; Colm Whelan (Markuss Strods 60).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.