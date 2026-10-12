John McEntee confirmed as new Monaghan football manager

JOHN MCENTEE HAS been appointed as Monaghan’s new senior football manager.

The Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner was ratified at a county board meeting tonight to succeed Gabriel Bannigan, who stepped down in August.

“Monaghan GAA is pleased to announce the ratification of John McEntee as senior football manager and Tony Austin as senior hurling manager for the 2027 season,” a statement read.

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“John McEntee brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and commitment to the role, and we look forward to working with him as preparations begin for the challenges ahead.

“Details of John’s full backroom team will be announced in the coming week. In the interests of respecting current football commitments and ensuring there is no distraction to ongoing club activities, those appointments will be confirmed at a later date.”

McEntee has recently been manager of Monaghan senior club Inniskeen Grattans, who were recently beaten in the county semi-final by three-in-a-row champions Scotstown.

Having previously managed another Farney club in Clontibret, McEntee led Inniskeen to two championship finals – including their first since 1990 in his maiden season at the helm.

He co-managed his native Crossmaglen Rangers to 2015 Ulster championship success and two Armagh county senior titles alongside Oisín McConville.

McEntee now follows his brother Tony into inter-county management. Tony went for the Monaghan job in 2020 but was unsuccessful. The former Sligo manager and Mayo coach is now in the Down backroom team.

John is the latest of Armagh’s 2002 All-Ireland winning team to manage at inter-county level, joining Tony, McConville, Kieran McGeeney, Justin McNulty, and Aidan O’Rourke. Others who have been around county panels include Paddy McKeever, Enda McNulty, and Benny Tierney.

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