'We’re playing to win a league. They’re not': Stephen Bradley taunts Bohemians after vital win

STEPHEN BRADLEY SAYS Shamrock Rovers are still playing for a League of Ireland title and Bohemians are out of the race after tempers boiled over between both sets of players and staff at full time of Monday night’s 2-1 win for the Hoops.

The angry scenes at full-time led to Bohs captain Dawson Devoy and assistant manager Stephen O’Donnell both being shown straight red cards for their part in the melee. Bradley also said striker Michael Noonan was punched from behind while the teenager was also dismissed for his role in events.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international will join Nottingham Forest in January and he may now have played his last game for the club, while Devoy is set to miss the rest of this season as a result.

Another Rovers youngster, Naj Razi, was also shown a red card while Bradley was shown a yellow towards the end.

Stephen Bradley celebrates at full time. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“What I’m told is one of the players threw a dig at young Michael [Noonan] from behind. I think that’s what started it. The ref has just informed me a few players have been sent off from both teams after the game,” Bradley said.

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“We’re playing to win a league. They’re not. We need players. We need people ready for the next three games. We don’t need to get dragged into that. There’s a lot of talking went on there. Silly stuff. It seems to be, there’s a pattern.

“There seems to be a pattern. Every time there seems to be a row on the pitch, it’s the same people involved in it. When it’s different clubs, even. Shels, Pat’s, it’s the same people involved in it. It needs to be looked at, it’s the same tonight.”

The @VMSportIE a dramatic night in Tallaght. https://t.co/gk4Iqk3E19 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 12, 2026

Bradley confirmed that Bohs boss Alan Reynold took issue with him not shaking his hand after a derby in Dalymount Park earlier this season and seemed to hint at Reynolds’ earlier three-game touchline ban for his part in an incident with Shelbourne first-team coach David McAllister earlier back in March.

“If you look at the pattern it’s quite clear to see. I’m not the first one to say this, this year. Look back last year as well, it’s the same people involved with different clubs. It’s very interesting.

“He (Reynolds) was giving out to me for not shaking his hand in Dalymount after the game. Rightly so, I did apologise to him in Dalymount. I got caught up in the celebrations. I did apologise in the tunnel. He was right. I’m not sure why he brought it up there.”

Reynolds was not available for interview after the game as Bohs have implemented a media boycott due to the decision to move Rovers’ game with Drogheda United forward by 24 hours last Thursday. The decision was taken to facilitiate live coverage on Virgin Media and gave the Hoops extra recovery time for this game while Bohs played Waterford on Friday in the semi-final of the FAI Cup.