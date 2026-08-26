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Lynch holds onto top spot at World Championships in Dun Laoghaire
FINN LYNCH HAS held onto top spot after the second day of racing at the men’s World ILCA7 Championships in Dun Laoghaire.
Lynch had ended the first day of racing just ahead of Italy’s Attilio Borio in second place, having finished first, second and fourth across his three Tuesday races.
The 2021 world silver medallist did enough remain in pole position on Wednesday, finishing second and seventh across two races.
Germany’s Ole Schweckendiek has now moved into second place, with Jonatán Vadnai of Hungary in third.
Ewan McMahon moved from 48th to 37th, crossing eighth and 13th in the two races.
Of Ireland’s other representatives in the event, Fiachra McDonnell is 99th, with Tom Coulter 112th, Bobby Driscoll 128th and Roger Craig 134th.
The event, which marks the first time that Ireland has hosted an Olympic class world championships in 25 years, runs until Sunday.
The full leaderboard can be found here.
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Finn Lynch ISAF World Sailing Championships Sailing