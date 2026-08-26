Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton advance in EFL Cup

Newcastle 3

West Brom 2

HARVEY BARNES’ SECOND-HALF brace helped Newcastle clinch a 3-2 Carabao Cup win over West Brom.

Isaac Price sent the Baggies in front with a brilliant free-kick, but Newcastle responded through debutant Bazoumana Toure and substitute Barnes either side of the break.

The tie took a twist when Price levelled from the penalty spot in the 77th minute, but Barnes struck four minutes later against his former club to seal the Magpies’ place in the third round.

Newcastle announced the signing of Nico Gonzalez as Matthias Jaissle continues to bolster his squad before the transfer window closes and the midfielder was then presented to St James’ Park before kick-off.

The Magpies boss made six changes from Sunday’s draw with Liverpool, which included bows for Ewen Jaouen and Toure, while West Brom also made six changes from their victory over Burnley.

A bright start for the hosts saw Joe Willock curl an effort past a post before Lewis Hall’s strike was saved.

Harvey Barnes celebrates his second. SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy Stock Photo SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

It was the visitors who took the lead 20 minutes in when Price launched a free-kick from 25 yards out into the bottom right corner past goalkeeper Jaouen, who did get a hand to it.

West Brom looked to capitalise as Jimmy-Jay Morgan skewed an effort wide and Toure’s hooked shot was saved for Newcastle, but the debutant made no mistake to level in the 38th minute.

After a spell of pressure, Amar Dedic played a cross into the six-yard area, which Toure bundled home.

The visitors threatened just before the break when Morgan was unable to connect with Conor Townsend’s menacing cross.

Matt Ingram made a solid stop to push away Malick Thiaw’s header shortly after the restart, but Barnes fired the Magpies ahead.

Barnes sent a strike into the box and after a scramble, the winger latched onto the loose ball to stab home from close range.

An entertaining start to the half saw Willock thrash a shot wide and Price denied by Jaouen.

Although Newcastle controlled proceedings, West Brom were able to level in the 77th minute after being awarded a penalty when Hall handled the ball in the area and Price dispatched the spot-kick into the bottom corner.

Newcastle nearly struck twice in quick succession when Hall rattled a post and Yoane Wissa smashed the ball over, but Barnes proved to be the difference, guiding the ball into the bottom corner from Dedic’s cross in the 81st minute.

Jaouen pushed away Jayson Molumby’s menacing free-kick in the final stages as Newcastle saw out the win.

Tottenham 5

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Charlton 1

Tottenham new boy Savio scored on his debut in a sparkling cameo display to help inspire a 5-1 thrashing of Charlton in the Carabao Cup.

Spurs completed the £85million signing of Savio from Manchester City on Tuesday to bring a lengthy pursuit to a satisfactory conclusion and the 22-year-old quickly made himself a hit with his new fans.

Savio was introduced in the 71st minute and got off the mark for his new club with 82 minutes on the clock with a fizzing low effort into the bottom corner.

The Brazil forward wheeled off to celebrate a brace three minutes later, but Ben Davies eventually claimed the fifth goal after he got the final touch.



Roberto De Zerbi got his first win at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

It was a much-needed feel-good night for Roberto De Zerbi’s team, who lost 3-0 on the opening-day of the season at Brentford, but bounced back with Mikey Moore, Dominic Solanke and Kevin Danso also on target to book a place in round three.

De Zerbi promised to take the Carabao Cup seriously and made only five changes in comparison to Nathan Jones, who completely shuffled his pack, but was forced into a double substitution after 15 minutes.

Charlton defender Collins Sichenje left the pitch on a stretcher with a potentially serious knee injury and Billy Koumetio also limped off, which added to a disjointed start.

Spurs slowly started to ask questions of the visitors with Archie Gray’s curled effort tipped wide by Tiernan Brooks before Moore broke the deadlock in the 41st minute.

Academy graduate Moore dribbled inside and sent a left-footed strike crashing off the crossbar to score Tottenham’s first goal of the new season.



Dominic Solanke (right) scored Spurs’ second (John Walton/PA)

It was quickly 2-0 when Solanke rifled home after Charlton failed to deal with a corner before Moore started the second half with a mesmerising mazy run.

Danso grabbed a third with his first touch after he nodded in Mateus Fernandes’ 67th-minute free kick before all eyes were on Savio.

After a couple of eye-catching runs, the winger cut inside and drilled into the corner to score only his eighth goal in English football after 82 minutes.

It sparked big celebrations in front of Spurs’ single-tier South Stand and a new song for the Brazilian, who then wheeled off to toast a second when he twisted and turned inside the area before his side-footed shot deflected off Davies.

Davies was subsequently awarded the goal before Lloyd Jones grabbed a consolation with a powerful back post header, but the night belonged to Savio.

Everton 4

Preston 0

Striker Thierno Barry looks like he might be starting to find his feet at Everton as he scored his first hat-trick for the club in the 4-0 Carabao Cup win at Preston.

Having opened his account at the weekend this was just the third occasion he had found the net in back-to-back games, capping his performance with an assist for new signing Brennan Johnson to score his first goal in 35 games.

It took Barry until 18 January to reach four goals in a maiden season in which he struggled to adjust to English football but his early form offers manager David Moyes – returning to the club where he was player and manager – hope he has one fewer problem to address.

Thierno Barry celebrates his hat-trick goal. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

He still does not have a recognised right-back, midfielder Merlin Rohl deputised again, while his Tyler Dibling conundrum shows no signs of rectifying itself.

The winger joined in the same window as Barry but while the 23-year-old centre-forward has shown signs of progress the former Southampton man’s career has stalled.

Everton’s £40million deal looked something of a punt on his future potential but there was little evidence of that in his first season, playing just 513 minutes with the last of his six starts coming in January.

There is still time for his signing to look like canny foresight, especially considering some of the fees paid in this window, but Dibling will be 21 in February and needs to start taking his opportunities.

But if not against a Championship side who have lost their opening two league games and have not kept a clean sheet for 19 matches, then it is difficult to see when.

An early run was comfortably halted by Lewis Gibson, his first weak shot was straight at goalkeeper Lee Nicholls and his second ballooned into the Alan Kelly Town End.

Another chance was blocked and he threw his arms up in the air, before he finally found a spark in the 45th minute and drifted over the left and fired in a low shot to force a good save from Nicholls.

His cause was not helped by the more experienced Johnson’s arrival at his expense in the 64th minute, providing the assist for Barry’s hat-trick before scoring himself.

Barry’s first was a simple close-range finish after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s ball over the top picked out Vitalii Mykolenko, before he reacted quickest to Dewsbury-Hall’s 59th-minute rebounded shot.

Johnson’s low cross provided another tap-in for Barry, who then slid in Johnson for the fourth.

Substitute Callum Lang had the host’s best chance with the score at 2-0, his overhead kick batted away by Jordan Pickford.

EFL Cup results

Bradford 0-0 Burnley (Bradford win 4-2 on pens)

Everton 4-0 Preston

Newcastle 3-2 West Brom

Tottenham 5-1 Charlton