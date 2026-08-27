Brooks Kopeka confirms his place at Irish Open in Doonbeg

BROOKS KOEPKA HAS confirmed he will return to play at this year’s Irish Open after his appearance at the K Club in 2025.

The former world number one is set to feature at Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg from September 9-13 and will be in a field that includes defending champion Rory McIlroy as well as major champions Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Jon Rahm.

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Koepka finished in the top 30 at The Open during this summer and said he was “excited to experience the challenges of links golf at Doonbeg for the first time.”

The 36-year-old American will be aiming for maiden success on Irish soil when the tournament arrives on the west coast next month.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to Ireland,” said Koepka, a seven-time DP World Tour winner. “And once again play in front of some of the most passionate golf fans. It’s always great to be back playing in Europe.”

Race to Dubai leader and 2018 Masters Champion Patrick Reed is also confirmed to play as the tournament returns to County Clare for the first time since 2019.

Former world number one and Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is in action along with Team Europe players Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard, Robert MacIntyre and Sepp Straka, as well as 2018 Open winner Francesco Molinari.