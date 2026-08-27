Ireland end Hockey World Cup campaign with victory to finish in 13th place

Ireland 1

South Africa 0

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S hockey team ended their World Cup campaign with a victory over South Africa to finish in 13th place overall.

The winning goal came in the first quarter, when player of the match Niamh Carey found her twin sister Michelle free in the circle to break the deadlock.

Ireland had opportunities to extend their lead as three penalty corners followed in the second quarter. But South Africa were equal to the efforts to keep the score at 1-0 in Ireland’s favour at half-time.

FT: Ireland 1-0 South Africa - Michelle Carey, after being set up by her sister Niamh, with the only goal as the Irish edged the 13th/14th place play-off at the Hockey World Cup #rtesport pic.twitter.com/0EiWSifBrM — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 27, 2026

They continued to attack after the restart but couldn’t find that second goal as their World Cup finished on a positive note.

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Speaking after the game in Amstelveen, Niamh Carey spoke of the importance of signing off with a win.

“It was really important for us as a team. We didn’t finish necessarily where we wanted to in this World Cup, and we had a few ups and downs throughout, so ending on a win is definitely really important for us as a team going forward. Ranking points-wise, it’s also important for us as well.

Discussing the opportunity to play alongside her twin sister Michelle, she added:

“It’s great, I know she always wants to pass to me so it’s great, I always play o the side that she is on! When we connect to score a goal it is really special.”

This result means Ireland will be in the bottom six seed for the 2027 Euro Hockey Championships, meaning they will need to play two preliminary pool stage matches to secure a semi-final place.

Additional reporting by Hockey Ireland