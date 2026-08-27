Finn Lynch drops into second place as World Championships continue in Dun Laoghaire

IRISH OLYMPIAN FINN Lynch lies second after the first day of gold fleet racing at the ILCA7 World Championships in Dun Laoghaire.

Lynch, 30, made the most of his home course advantage to top the five-race qualification series earlier this week, but dropped out of the overall lead when he finished 31st and 10th in his two races on Thursday.

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He now sits second on 26 points, two behind leader Ryan Lo of Singapore who won the opening gold fleet race on Thursday before following it up with a seventh-place finish.

Hungary’s Jonatán Vadnai remains in third place, one point behind Lynch on 27pts.

Ewan McMahon, Ireland’s other gold fleet qualifier, lies 32nd overall after finishing 14th and 23rd on Thursday.

The event, which marks the first time that Ireland has hosted an Olympic class world championships in 25 years, runs until Sunday.

The full leaderboard can be found here.