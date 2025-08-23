Ferguson tastes victory in impressive Serie A debut with Roma

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Evan Ferguson enjoyed a 1-0 win with Roma on his Serie A debut.

Roma got off to a positive start under new coach Gian Piero Gasperini with a 1-0 win over Bologna, with new boy Wesley Franca pouncing on a Jhon Lucumi error to bundle in the only goal of the game in the 43rd minute.

Ferguson, who joined Roma on loan in July, started up front this evening and impressed throughout before he was withdrawn in the 74th minute for Artem Dovbyk. Ferguson’s performance comes ahead of Heimir Hallgrimsson’s Ireland squad announcement on Tuesday for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Armenia.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne scored on his Napoli debut on Saturday as the Serie A champions kicked off their title defence with a straightforward 2-0 win at promoted Sassuolo.

The headline signing of the summer transfer window in Italy, De Bruyne opened his account for Napoli in the 57th minute when his free-kick swept in from the left flank and evaded everyone before nestling in the far corner.

De Bruyne made sure Napoli would get off to a winning start to the new season in Reggio Emilia after Scott McTominay continued where he left off from last season with a bullet header in the 17th minute.

McTominay was the star of Napoli’s second Scudetto triumph in three years with 12 goals and again looked in fine form for Antonio Conte’s team.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with Scott McTominay after scoring for Napoli. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Scotland midfielder was unlucky not to double his tally for the evening on the stroke of half-time when his rasping first-time effort crashed onto the crossbar.

Bayer Leverkusen let a one-goal lead slip to lose 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim in new coach Erik ten Hag’s Bundesliga debut on Saturday.

Taking over from Xabi Alonso in the summer and overseeing a radically restructured side after several high-profile exits, the former Manchester United boss cut a frustrated figure on the sideline.

Leverkusen hit the lead after six minutes when Jarell Quansah, who arrived from Liverpool this summer, headed in an Alex Grimaldo free-kick.

Hoffenheim, who finished just one spot above the relegation placings last season, levelled with 25 minutes played, Fisnik Asllani taking advantage of a defensive error from Quansah.

Tim Lemperle put the visitors ahead after 52 minutes. He was given too much time by Leverkusen’s defence and skidded a low shot into the corner of the goal.

Leverkusen lost just three league games in the past two seasons, often saving points with the clock winding down, but there would be no late heroics. The defeat showed the scale of the rebuild Ten Hag has on his hands.

Borussia Dortmund gave away a two-goal lead with five minutes remaining to collapse to a 3-3 draw at St Paul, losing debutant centre-back Filippo Mane to a red card.

In the box seat for an opening-day win at 3-1 after goals from Serhou Guirassy, Waldemar Anton and Julian Brandt, Mane gave away a penalty and was sent off in the 85th minute for holding Abdoulie Ceesay in the box.

After Daniel Sinani converted from the spot, St Pauli went immediately on the attack and levelled things up just three minutes later, Eric Smith drilling a long-range effort into the top corner.

With 10 minutes of stoppage time awarded, the hosts looked the most likely to score, but Dortmund just held on, for a point.

A first-half penalty miss from Guirassy with Dortmund a goal up also proved costly as Dortmund dropped points in a season opener for the first time in a decade.

Mane will miss Dortmund’s next match and his absence is likely to hurt a side that has only one fit centre-back remaining in their squad.

Barcelona fought back from two goals down at newly-promoted Levante to win 3-2 on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid dropped more points from a winning position.

First-half goals by Ivan Romero and Jose Luis Morales gave Levante a shock lead against the champions in Valencia, before Pedri and Ferran Torres struck twice in quick succession after half-time to level the match.

Hansi Flick’s side looked destined for a draw on a near-waterlogged pitch until an Unai Elgezabal own-goal in injury time gave them a second win to start the new season.

Atletico Madrid dropped more points from a winning position in La Liga as their opening home match of the season ended in a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Elche on Saturday.

Diego Simeone’s side lost 2-1 to start the new campaign last weekend and sit on one point after two outings. Just like in their season-opener against Espanyol, Atletico went ahead in the first period.

Alexander Sorloth raced onto David Hancko’s perfectly-weighted ball into the left channel, before slotting past the advancing goalkeeper on eight minutes.

But Rafa Mir got the visitors back on level terms on the quarter-hour with a crisp right-footed finish at the end of a lighting counter-attack by Elche.

