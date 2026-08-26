Meath's Conor Nash undergoes neck surgery with Hawthorn

CONOR NASH HAS undergone neck surgery for an ongoing nerve issue which has ruled him out of the rest of the AFL season with Hawthorn.

A statement on the club website reads that the Meath native had surgery last week, which was successful.

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“There was an immediate improvement in some of his symptoms,” the statement continues. “He’s feeling a lot better, so we’re very positive about the outcome. We’re now putting a plan together for him over the off-season and then pre-season, which would see him return to full contact, most likely in the new year.”

Nash has posted an update on his condition since the surgery on Instagram.

“Not the season I had envisioned for myself but on the mend now thanks to Dr. Winder and the team at Sydney Brain and Spine.

“Can’t wait to watch the lads go to work this finals series.”

Nash had been working towards a return this year and was showing signs of improvement. However, the club decided that surgery was required after consulting with “external specialists.”

Hawthorn are preparing for next Thursday’s AFL Qualifying Final against Fremantle.

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