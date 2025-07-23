Evan Ferguson loan move to Roma confirmed

EVAN FERGUSON’S MOVE to Roma has been confirmed by the Serie A club.

The Republic of Ireland international joins Roma on loan from Brighton with an option to buy. Ferguson arrived in Roma in recent days to finalise the switch. The 42 understands that the Serie A club have also agreed an option to buy the 20-year-old on a permanent basis for €40 million as part of the deal.

Advertisement

“Delighted to be here,” Ferguson said in a video posted on the club’s X account. “Can’t wait to get started. I’m going to see you all in the stadium soon.”

Ferguson endured a disappointing loan to West Ham during the second half of last season, following knee and ankle injuries. It’s believed that there was interest from other clubs in Serie A, as well as in Germany, the Premier League, and English Championship, but the Meath native will settle with the number 11 shirt in Roma.

Ferguson, who made his Republic of Ireland debut in November 2022, becomes the first Irish player to join Roma. He started his club career with Bohemians and joined Brighton in 2021 before going out on loan to West Ham in 2025.