Derry City begin life at Celtic Park with battling win over Shamrock Rovers

Derry City 1

Shamrock Rovers 0

Simon Collins reports from Celtic Park

JAMES CLARKE WROTE his name into Derry City’s history books with a winning strike against Shamrock Rovers as the Brandywell club began life at Celtic Park with a battling victory.

The first League of Ireland match played at the home of Derry GAA attracted a bumper attendance as 7,104 flocked into the ground which hadn’t witnessed a soccer match since 1943.

It was a second consecutive victory for Derry and just a third win on Foyleside this season as they ended Rovers’ three match winning run and knocked them off top spot.

After a 2-1 win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park last weekend, this could perhaps mark a turning point for the Candystripes who began the first of their five matches at their temporary home.

Tiernan Lynch made two changes from the team that won at Tolka Park last weekend: Darragh Markey and James Olayinka replaced Ben Doherty and Conor Barr as Derry opted for a 4-5-1 formation.

Stephen Bradley also made two changes from their Dublin derby win over Bohemians, replacing Aaron Greene and Enda Stevens with Graham Burke and Danny Grant as the Hoops went in search of a fourth win on the bounce.

Derry started brightly but couldn’t capitalise on two well positioned free-kicks from wide on the left side.

Advertisement

Rovers almost broke the deadlock at six minutes when Byrne picked out Greene’s run into the box with a searching pass from deep but the striker directed his shot wide of the far post.

Former Rovers full-back Barry Cotter skillfully skipped past two defenders in the middle of the park but his eventual strike on goal from 20 yards failed to trouble Ed McGinty.

John O’Sullivan rattled a stunning volley off the Derry crossbar from 30 yards in the 21st minute.

Derry’s Brandon Fleming and Michael Noonan of Shamrock Rovers. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Derry scored first in the 26th minute from a corner kick that broke toward the back post. Fleming miskicked his effort and Patrick McClean got his toe to it as it bobbled towards the back post where Clarke gleefully fired into the bottom corner, writing his name in the history books as the first Derry player to score at Celtic Park. It was the Meath man’s third goal in his last five matches.

Clarke brilliantly drifted behind the Rovers defence and pulled the ball back to Thomas but Jake Mulreany blocked his first-time strike inside the six-yard box.

Derry finished the half strogest and from Fleming’s inswinging free-kick Thomas flicked it on and Clarke’s close range header went over the crossbar.

Thomas was brought down 20 yards from the Rovers’ goal seven minutes into the second half by Tunmise Sobowale. O’Reilly’s curling free-kick appeared destined for the back of the net but somehow McGinty produced a stunning save, turning it away from under the crossbar.

Derry came close once again on the hour mark when Cotter crossed deep toward Clarke at the back post but his header deflected off Cleary and went behind for a corner.

Greene turned well onto his left foot 25 yards from the Derry goal with 10 minutes remaining but fired high and wide as Rovers continued to be frustrated.

Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Seven minutes of stoppage time were signalled, and Beach smartly turned behind Graham Burke’s strike from a narrow angle after a quick throw-in.

Lopes headed narrowly over the crossbar in the dying seconds of the match as Cleary flicked on Burke’s cross.

At the other end Derry sub Henry Rylah tried his luck from just outside the box but McGinty saved comfortably.

There was a scramble in a packed Derry goalmouth as the clock ticked down but the home side defended resolutely, celebrating back-to-back wins and a memorable night at their adopted home.

DERRY CITY: Beach; Cotter (Barr 83), Stott, McClean, Fleming (Doherty 76); Olayinka (Akinyemi 65), O’Reilly, Winchester; Markey, Clarke; Thomas (Rylah 83).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Stevens (McGovern 76), Lopes, Sobowale (Cleary 59), C. O’Sullivan (Asamoah 59), J. O’Sullivan (Burke 60), Byrne, Ozhianvuna, Mulraney (Brennan 60) Greene, Noonan.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).