This is a big, busy day for the Irish provinces in the URC

CARDIFF’S WIN OVER the Ospreys last night saw them jump to fourth place in the URC, moving Ulster and Munster a step down the ladder in the process.

But there is major scope for more movement in this ever-changing URC pecking order today as all four of the Irish provinces feature in a busy schedule.

First up this afternoon, league leaders Glasgow visit second-placed Stormers in Cape Town for what should be a riveting clash.

The Stormers will be desperate to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing loss at the hands of Connacht, but Franco Smith’s Glasgow have named a strong team and will be doing everything in their power to cause John Dobson’s men further pain.

From there, the Irish provinces swing into action, while the eighth-placed Bulls also have a big game away to the Scarlets this evening. This could be a big moving day.

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Lions v Connacht

Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Saturday 25 April, 3pm Irish time

TG4/Premier Sports

This is another game with the potential to be the tie of the weekend.

Stuart Lancaster’s Connacht are on the crest of a wave, having won their last six games in the URC, including the stirring win over the Stormers last time out.

While Lancaster has made 10 changes to his starting XV, it still looks like a strong side on paper, and Connacht have a tidy bench to call on at altitude in Johannesburg.

It will need to be a big 23-man effort from the westerners if they’re to register a second win in South Africa, given how well the Lions have been going in their run of home games.

The Lions’ last five matches have all been in Johannesburg and they’ve beaten the Sharks, the Stormers, Edinburgh, the Dragons, and Glasgow. They can score from anywhere in the blink of an eye and they’re in confident form.

The Lions were fourth in the table before Cardiff’s win last night, so they clearly mean business. And despite their own cracking run of wins, Connacht still sit ninth in the table, just outside the play-off spots.

So taking something from this game, even if it’s a losing bonus point, feels important for Lancaster’s men.

LIONS: Quan Horn; Erich Cronje, Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Angelo Davids; Chris Smith, Morne van den Berg; SJ Kotze, PJ Botha, Asenathi Ntlabakanye; Ruan Venter, Darrien Landsberg; Siba Mahashe, Batho Hlekani, Francke Horn (captain).

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Replacements: Morne Brandon, Eddie Davids, Sebastian Lombard, Reinhard Nothnagel, Siba Qoma, JC Pretorius, Nico Steyn, Kelly Mpeku.

CONNACHT: Sam Gilbert; Harry West, John Devine, Hugh Gavin, Shane Jennings; Jack Carty, Colm Reilly; Peter Dooley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jack Aungier; Niall Murray, Joe Joyce; Cian Prendergast (captain), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Matthew Victory, Billy Bohan, Fiachna Barrett, Darragh Murray, Sean Jansen, Matthew Devine, Sean Naughton, Shayne Bolton.

Referee: Filippo Russo [FIR].

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Munster look for a second consecutive win. Roberto Bregani / INPHO Roberto Bregani / INPHO / INPHO

Munster v Ulster

Thomond Park, Limerick

Saturday 25 April, 5.30pm

Premier Sports

Munster managed to shake off some of their bad vibes with a much-needed seven-try win on the road against Benetton last weekend, and they now get a great chance to build on that and boost their play-off ambitions.

With Ulster facing into their home Challenge Cup semi-final against Exeter next weekend, Richie Murphy has left his frontliners out of this trip to Limerick, while serious injury problems have also challenged his selection.

That means lots of fresh faces, including senior debutants in wing Aitzol Arenzana-King and back rows James McKillop and Tom Brigg.

Munster surely won’t be taking anything for granted and Murphy will hope that the less familiar faces will take their chance to make an impression, but it’s clear that the home side are strong favourites.

A bonus-point win would be huge for Munster, while Ulster will hope to take at least one match point from the game as they battle on two fronts.

Munster boss Clayton McMillan has been happy to see injuries easing in his squad recently, but he has gone for a settled team showing just one change from last time out.

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Andrew Smith; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (captain); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Edwin Edogbo, Brian Gleeson, Ben O’Donovan, Dan Kelly, Alex Kendellen.

ULSTER: Michael Lowry (captain); Ben Moxham, Ben Carson, Ethan McIlroy, Aitzol Arenzana-King; Jake Flannery, Conor McKee; Eric O’Sullivan, James McCormick, Bryan O’Connor; Harry Sheridan, Charlie Irvine; James McKillop, Tom Brigg, Lorcan McLoughlin.

Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Reid, Tom McAllister, Joe Hopes, Marcus Rea, David Shanahan, James Humphreys, Jonny Scott.

Referee: Sam Grove-White [SRU].

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Caelan Doris is back in the Leinster XV. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Benetton v Leinster

Stadio Monigo, Treviso

Saturday 25 April, 7.45pm Irish time

TG4/Premier Sports

Having looked more than a hint disinterested last weekend against Munster, there’s another challenge facing Benetton this evening as a very strong Leinster side visits Stadio Monigo.

13th-placed Benetton have little to play for, but Leo Cullen’s men certainly do.

They sit third in the table but with Glasgow facing the Stormers, there is clear scope for Leinster to climb the log if they can win well. This game could be a big step towards nailing down home advantage for the URC quarter-finals at least.

On top of that, Leinster are looking to fine-tune for their Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon next Saturday in Dublin.

Cullen has recalled nearly all of his available first-choice players, with Ireland internationals galore throughout the matchday 23, even while the likes of powerful lock Conor O’Tighearnaigh get a chance.

Cullen has managed to get Ciarán Frawley, Harry Byrne, Sam Prendergast, and Charlie Tector into the same matchday squad as they wear the number 15, number 10, number 22, and number 23 jerseys, respectively.

BENETTON: Matt Gallagher; Ignacio Mendy, Tommaso Menoncello, Malakai Fekitoa, Paolo Odogwu; Jacob Umaga, Alessandro Garbisi; Destiny Aminu, Bautista Bernasconi, Tiziano Pasquali; Giulio Marini, Riccardo Favretto; Manuel Zuliani, Michele Lamaro (captain), Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Nicholas Gasperini, Ivan Nemer, Marcos Gallorini, Niccolò Cannone, So’otala Fa’aso’o, Eli Snyman, Andy Uren, Leonardo Marin.

LEINSTER: Ciarán Frawley; Tommy O’Brien, Rieko Ioane, Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O’Brien; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Ed Byrne, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Brian Deeny; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (captain).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Jerry Cahir, Thomas Clarkson, Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Fintan Gunne, Sam Prendergast, Charlie Tector.

Referee: Morne Ferreira [SARU].