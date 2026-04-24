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Aaron Gillane: Out this Sunday. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
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Aaron Gillane out for Limerick's clash with Cork due to injury

Tipperary have named team for Waterford tie.
10.18am, 24 Apr 2026
9

LAST UPDATE | 36 mins ago

AARON GILLANE IS out Limerick’s Munster championship round-robin tie with Cork at Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday due to injury.

Peter Casey starts in the Limerick full-forward line alongside Shane O’Brien and David Reidy.

The Limerick Leader reported last night that Gillane sustained a calf injury in training on Tuesday and is expected to miss his side’s game against Clare on 3 May, as well as the trip to Leeside on Sunday. 

The news comes as a significant blow to Limerick. Gillane is in fine form and was unplayable at times for Cork defenders Sean O’Donoghue and Ger Millerick in the league final this month. Limerick won that game by six points with Gillane contributing 1-7, of which 1-4 came from play.  

Still, Limerick are in the enviable position of being able to introduce Peter Casey, a five-time All-Ireland winner, to the starting line-up while Tom Morrissey, also a five-time All-Ireland winner and a three-time All-Star, comes in on the bench.

Cork named their team last night, with Ben O’Connor sticking with the side which beat Tipperary in Thurles last Sunday. 

Meanwhile, Tipperary boss Liam Cahill has gone with the same starting XV that lost to Cork by four points as they travel to Waterford on Sunday.

Darragh McCarthy is named on the bench again as the All-Ireland champions face into a match that could either reignite their season or see them hanging on by a thread in the 2026 championship. 

 

Limerick (v Cork)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)

Subs:

  • 16. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)
  • 17. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)
  • 18. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret/St Paul’s)
  • 19. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen)
  • 20. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane)
  • 21. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West)
  • 22. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
  • 23 Tom Morrisey (Ahane) 
  • 24. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)
  • 25. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
  • 26. Eddie Stokes (Doon)

 

Tipperary (v Waterford) 

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey Borris)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty Rossmore) 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs) 4. Michael Breen (Ballina) 

5. Oisin O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs) 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields) 7. Bryan O’ Mara (Holycross Ballycahill)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan) 9. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Og) 11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens) 12. Conor Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields

13. Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swan) 14. John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney) 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines) 

Subs: 

  • 16 Brian Hogan (Lorrha Dorrha)
  • 17 Seamus Kennedy (St Marys)
  • 18 Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara) 
  • 19 Peter McGarry (St Marys) 
  • 20 Brian McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney) 
  • 21 Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney) 
  • 22 Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Eire Og) 
  • 23 Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers) 
  • 24 Keith Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane) 
  • 25 Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) 
  • 26 Alan Tynan (Roscrea)
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