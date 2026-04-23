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Cork hurling manager Ben O'Connor. David Ribeiro/INPHO
The Starters

Cork remain unchanged for Limerick showdown

Meanwhile, the Dublin hurling team has also been named for their Leinster SHC clash with Kildare.
10.16pm, 23 Apr 2026

CORK HAVE NAMED an unchanged side for their Munster SHC round-robin clash with Limerick this Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoim [throw-in, 2pm].

Manager Ben O’Connor has opted to stick with the same team that defeated All-Ireland champions Tipperary last weekend, with Patrick Collins slotting in between the posts.

Niall O’Leary, Ciarán Joyce and Seán O’Donoghue make up the full-back line while Eoin and Rob Downey join Mark Coleman on the half-back line.

Alan Connolly, William Buckley and Brian Hayes combine once again on the full-forward line.

Meanwhile, the Dublin hurling team has also been unveiled for their Leinster SHC round-robin meeting with Kildare on Sunday at Parnell Park [throw-in, 3pm]. Conor Groarke and Dara Purcell come into the team to replace John Bellew and Dónal Burke. 

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig) 

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

10. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Barry Walsh (Killeagh)

13. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 14. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs:

  • 16. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s)
  • 17. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
  • 18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)
  • 19. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)
  • 20. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)
  • 21. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket)
  • 22. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)
  • 23. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)
  • 24. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
  • 25. Pádraig Power (Blarney)
  • 26. Alan Walsh (Kanturk) 

Dublin

1. Sean Brennan (Cuala)

2. Conor Groarke (Cuala), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna)

5. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille, 6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 7. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg)

8. Conor Burke (St Vincents), 9. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle)

10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

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13. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)

 

Subs:

  • 16. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)
  • 17. David Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes)
  • 18. Conal O’Riain (Kilmacud Crokes)
  • 19. Seán Gallagher (Naomh Barróg)
  • 20. Davy Keogh (Thomas Davis)
  • 21. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields)
  • 22. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)
  • 23. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)
  • 24. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)
  • 25. Paddy Dunleavy (Ballyboden St Endas)
  • 26. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna)

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