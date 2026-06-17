Messi hat-trick launches Argentina's World Cup defence and equals all-time record

Argentina 3

Algeria 0

LIONEL MESSI SCORED a dazzling hat-trick for Argentina on Tuesday to equal Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16 goals at World Cups as the defending champions swept Algeria aside 3-0.

On a night for the ages in Kansas City, the records kept tumbling for Argentina’s miracle man, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time.

When the match kicked off at the home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, Messi became the first player to feature in six World Cup tournaments, in his 200th international match.

🇦🇷 1-0 🇩🇿



"He makes football look easy"



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/KQHyfFQmA4 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 17, 2026

And the 38-year-old, who made his first appearance at a World Cup as a teenager in 2006, lit up the occasion with three goals in a clinical display by the reigning champions.

“To enjoy this with my family, with my teammates, the ones who are always there, is a really beautiful moment,” said the Inter Miami star. “I’m happy.”

He added: “I’m grateful to the fans, because once again they’ve shown that Argentina is crazy about this. We packed the stadium again.”

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Messi produced a majestic finish from distance in the 17th minute, sparking a frenzy among his adoring fans, who had turned the match into a virtual home game.

🇦🇷 2-0 🇩🇿



MESSI in the right place at the right time to double Argentinas lead!



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/ZQ0x0WdISu — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 17, 2026

He netted again in the second half from close range, gobbling up a rebound to take him just one goal behind the all-time record held by Germany’s Klose.

And Messi completed his first hat-trick at a World Cup with an unstoppable finish in the 76th minute.

The diminutive genius was substituted shortly afterwards, forcing Argentine fans to wait to see their hero have a shot at the outright record.

The Group J match in the open-air stadium started at a frantic pace and both sides had early goals ruled out for offside, including one from Messi.

But Argentina took the lead when Rodrigo De Paul played a beautifully measured through ball, which Messi picked up before driving at goal and unleashing a fierce drive from outside the penalty area that curled away from goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

🇦🇷 3-0 🇩🇿



MESSIIIIIII! | Messi gets his first World Cup hat-trick



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/UGq64U3Xla — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 17, 2026

The South American team were largely in control, fluid in attack with their revered number 10 pulling the strings.

But as the clock ticked towards half-time Algeria enjoyed a better spell, with Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez forced to parry a shot from Fares Chaibi.

Messi curled another effort over the bar in the early minutes of the second half and Zidane kept out a shot from Lautaro Martinez.

But the crowd did not have to wait long to celebrate another goal from the veteran Inter Miami forward.

Zidane failed to deal with a sizzling Alexis Mac Allister strike and Messi was there to sweep home in the 60th minute.

Time stood still six minutes later as Messi was through again but this time Zidane pushed the ball over the bar.

But he was not to be denied, completing his hat-trick after being set up by substitute Nico Gonzalez.

“I don’t have the words to describe Messi,” said Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni. “For 20 years, he’s had us used to seeing things like this, and he inspires everyone who watches him play.”

Argentina are seeking to become the first back-to-back winners of the World Cup since Brazil managed the feat in 1962.

Earlier, the roads around the stadium were clogged as tens of thousands of Argentine fans streamed towards ground dressed in blue and white, many with Messi’s name on the back of their shirts.

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Argentina’s all-time top-scorer is just the third man to reach 200 caps after Cristiano Ronaldo and Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa.

Ronaldo will equal Messi’s record of six World Cup appearances if he plays for Portugal against DR Congo on Wednesday.

– © AFP 2026

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