More Stories
Kieran Brookes is contracted to Perpignan until 2027.
Front Row

Munster poised to sign former England tighthead Kieran Brookes

The southern province are keen to lure the 36-year-old away from Perpignan.
3.53pm, 17 Jun 2026

MUNSTER ARE BELIEVED to be in advanced talks to sign former English international tighthead Kieran Brookes.

Brookes played for Perpignan in their 47-24 Top 14 play-off win on Sunday against Provence Rugby but is now set to join Clayton McMillan’s side next season despite a contract extension last year which seemed set to keep him with the Catalan club until 2027.

Brookes, who will be 36 in August, will bring a wealth of experience to the Munster front row having played for Newcastle Falcons, Leicester Tigers, Northampton Saints, Wasps and Toulon before joining Perpignan two years ago.

Brookes, who was born in Stoke-on-Trent with Irish heritage, played at U19 and U20 levels for Ireland before committing to England, going on to win 16 caps, the last of them a decade ago.

Brookes was part of Stuart Lancaster’s 2015 World Cup squad and was in the English squad which won the 2016 Six Nations grand slam.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie