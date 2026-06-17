Munster poised to sign former England tighthead Kieran Brookes

MUNSTER ARE BELIEVED to be in advanced talks to sign former English international tighthead Kieran Brookes.

Brookes played for Perpignan in their 47-24 Top 14 play-off win on Sunday against Provence Rugby but is now set to join Clayton McMillan’s side next season despite a contract extension last year which seemed set to keep him with the Catalan club until 2027.

Brookes, who will be 36 in August, will bring a wealth of experience to the Munster front row having played for Newcastle Falcons, Leicester Tigers, Northampton Saints, Wasps and Toulon before joining Perpignan two years ago.

Brookes, who was born in Stoke-on-Trent with Irish heritage, played at U19 and U20 levels for Ireland before committing to England, going on to win 16 caps, the last of them a decade ago.

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Brookes was part of Stuart Lancaster’s 2015 World Cup squad and was in the English squad which won the 2016 Six Nations grand slam.