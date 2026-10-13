Ireland set to face Poland for spot at World Cup

IRELAND ARE SET to face Poland for a spot at the 2027 World Cup.

Carla Ward’s side are on the verge of advancing after defeating Kazakhstan 8-0 in Friday’s playoff first leg.

And barring a major shock in the return leg at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening, only Poland will stand between them and a spot at next year’s World Cup finals in Brazil.

The Poles overcame Belgium 4-3 on penalties in Gdańsk on Tuesday evening, after the tie finished 3-3 on aggregate after extra time.

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Belgium led 1-0 from the first leg, but Poland levelled the tie on aggregate tonight after Ewa Pajor scored shortly before half-time.

Amy Littel restored the Belgians’ advantage after the break, but Paulina Tomasiak’s goal midway through the second half sent the game to extra time.

Jarne Teulings’s 105th-minute goal looked to have settled the contest, but Barcelona star Pajor was on target again late on to make it 3-3 on aggregate and set up penalties.

The hosts ultimately held their nerve to advance on spot kicks.

Ireland will fancy their chances against Nina Patalon’s side, who they sit seven places above in the Fifa rankings.

The Girls in Green have already played Poland twice earlier this year.

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Both World Cup qualifiers took place over a few days in April, with Ireland winning 3-2 away and 1-0 at home.

However, the Poles are capable of springing a surprise, having also been considered underdogs against Belgium, who are ranked 20th in the world.

The two sides will meet again in the playoff final, with Ireland set to play the second leg at home, and the matches are expected to take place on 1 and 5 December.