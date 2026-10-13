Ireland put four more past Kazakhstan to ease into World Cup play-off final

Republic of Ireland 4

Kazakhstan 0

Ireland win 12-0 on aggregate

AS IRELAND SET out their stall at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, news of a penalty shootout filtered through from Gdansk.

With the action in Cork but a formality after the 8-0 first leg demolition, attention turned to Ireland’s opponents for the World Cup play-off final.

Poland taliswoman Ewa Pajor sent a ding-dong battle to spot kicks, and the hosts ultimately stunned Belgium, winning 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate deadlock.

12 minutes on the clock in Cork. Poland, it is, as Carla Ward’s side stand two games from back-to-back World Cups.

Ireland – with star duo Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan back from suspension and rest respectively – were laying siege on the Kazakh goal, but the deadlock wasn’t as easily broken as in Astana on Friday.

It took seven minutes in Central Asia; 40 on Leeside, with the minnows much improved.

But Jessie Stapleton finally broke their resolve with a bullet header at the back post, after Anna Patten’s brilliant diagonal delivery. Stapleton didn’t break stride as she wheeled away in celebration, beaming after her second goal in two games.

McCabe, O’Sullivan and Lucy Quinn followed suit in the second half, giving the 10,344 attendance much more to shout about on a fine October’s night.

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40 mins: Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan Ireland finally have the lead on the night as Jessie Stapleton powers home a header at the back post Watch live on @rte2 and @rteplayer https://t.co/uN8LXZhmlr — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 13, 2026

A 1-0 half-time lead may have been underwhelming given Ireland were five to the good last time out, but they were in complete control, racking up 17 attempts – five of those on target – as opposed to Kazakhstan’s zero.

Abbie Larkin was menacing again, seeing an effort cleared off the line early on and going close on other occasions. O’Sullivan – moving within one cap of Emma Byrne’s record of 134 – pulled the strings, having been rested for the first leg. Cork’s favourite daughter was aggrieved to see a penalty call waved on after being sandwiched by Aida Gaistenova and Karina Zhumabaikyzy.

Kazakhstan were better here, setting up to frustrate Ireland and offering more on the ball themselves. Goalkeeper Angelina Portnova – who came off the bench in Astana – held firmer, with Emily Murphy among those to sting her gloves before Ireland’s breakthrough.

The hosts could have doubled their lead shortly after, Shanayde Hopcroft – making her first start after her debut on Friday – headed the ball off the post after a McCabe corner typically caused chaos. That duo were among four changes to the XI, with Hayley Nolan turning in an assured performance on a rare start at centre-back.

Anna Patten, alongside her, miscued a few headers in the first half and made way at half-time alongside Hopcroft, with Marissa Sheva and Tyler Toland coming into midfield and Corkonian Megan Connolly dropping to defence. Ward will have demanded much more at the break; increased temp and a more clinical edge top of the list.

Three minutes after the restart, McCabe lit up the Pairc with a lovely drilled finish from outside the box, bringing her international tally to 35 goals in 108 appearances. One touch and bang, after brilliant work from Murphy in the build-up.

47 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan (10-0 agg) Katie McCabe doubles Ireland's lead at Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a low drive from outside the box Watch live on @rte2 and @rteplayer https://t.co/43sZCfEuba — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 13, 2026

The Irish chances kept coming through one-way traffic, from the dancing feet of Sheva to the directness of Larkin, and in three minutes, Ireland doubled their lead from 2-0 to 4-0.

Lucy Quinn backed herself to slot home, shortly after being introduced from the bench alongside Amber Barrett, after pouncing on a deflected Toland cross.

Kazakhstan responded with their only shot of the game through Asselkhan Turlybekova – easily claimed by Courtney Brosnan – but they were picking themselves moments later as O’Sullivan finally got her goal.

The Knocknaheeny native had been knocking on the door all night, and fired home after Stapleton’s initial shot was stopped.

72 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan (12-0 agg) Denise O'Sullivan fires home from the rebound to make it 4-0 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh Watch live on @rte2 and @rteplayer https://t.co/Dbpy8S0T4M — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 13, 2026

Lauded as ‘Cork’s own’ by the stadium announcer, she got the loudest cheer of the night as she was swarmed by her teammates in celebration.

Far from happy with their lot, Ireland continued to pile on the pressure; the closest they came in the endgame a Nolan rasper which was superbly saved by Portnova.

‘Put ‘Em Under Pressure’ rang out as they rounded the Páirc to adoration and acclaim.

Onto Poland. Two more ‘cup finals’ as the back-to-back World Cup dream burns brighter than ever.

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion (Lucy Quinn 62), Anna Patten (Tyler Toland HT), Hayley Nolan, Jessie Stapleton, Katie McCabe; Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan, Shanade Hopcroft (Marissa Sheva HT); Abbie Larkin (Amber Barrett 62), Emily Murphy (Kyra Carusa 81).

Kazakhstan: Angelina Portnova; Alexandra Burova, Anastassiya Vlassova, Bibigul Nurusheva, Anastassiya Nizamutdinova, Yekaterina Babshuk; Aida Gaistenova, Karina Zhumabaikyzy, Asselkhan Turlybekova; Fatima Satygaliyeva, Amina Bibossynova.

Referee: Michaela Pachtová (Czech Republic).

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