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Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan with Aida Gaistenova of Kazakhstan. Inpho
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As it happened: Ireland crush Kazakhstan 12-0 on aggregate to reach World Cup play-off final

Follow all the action as Carla Ward’s side look to complete the job and book their place in a play-off final.
6.30pm, 13 Oct 2026
4

Result Republic of Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan (Ireland win 12-0 on aggregate)

3 hrs ago 6:33PM

the-ireland-team-inspect-the-pitch-ahead-of-the-game Páirc Uí Chaoimh is the beautiful setting for tonight's action. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Good evening all,

Welcome along to our coverage of the second leg of this World Cup play-off semi-final between the Republic of Ireland and Kazakhstan.

With an 8-0 advantage behind them from the first leg, this should be a routine march to victory at Ireland’s second home in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Carla Ward is making some changes this evening, and we’ll be bringing you through all the live action from the 7.30pm kick-off.

As always, we want to hear from you so get in touch in the comments below with your thoughts on the game this evening.

3 hrs ago 6:33PM

As revealed by Ward at the pre-match briefing on Monday, Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan start tonight after missing the first leg.

3 hrs ago 6:36PM

Republic of Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Hayley Nolan, Anna Patten, Jessie Stapleton, Katie McCabe; Megan Connolly, Shanade Hopcroft, Denise O’Sullivan; Abbie Larkin; Emily Murphy

Kazakhstan: Angelina Portnova; Alexandra Burova, Anastassiya Nizamutdinova, Bibigul Nurusheva, Anastassiya Vlassova; Yekaterina Babshuk, Karina Zhumabaikyzy, Asselkhan Turlybekova; Aida Gaistenova; Amina Bibossynova, Fatima Satygaliyeva

2 hrs ago 7:13PM

In the other play-off semi-final, Belgium are leading Poland 3-2 on aggregate after scoring a goal in extra-time.

2 hrs ago 7:16PM

Just 15 minutes to go before kick-off. Do you think Ireland will exceed their 8-0 scoreline from the first leg?

2 hrs ago 7:24PM

The teams are on their way out now. Almost time to get underway!

2 hrs ago 7:28PM

News from the other semi-final: Poland have just scored to make it 3-3 on aggregate. The game is in the 119th minute.

2 hrs ago 7:28PM

Back in Cork, and the anthems have been sung. It’s time to get going!

2 hrs ago 7:30PM

Kick-Off! Republic of Ireland v Kazakhstan

2 hrs ago 7:31PM

1 min: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

And it’s the hosts who get the action underway with Anna Patten putting in an early delivery that is headed away.

2 hrs ago 7:33PM

3 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

Hayley Nolan tries to put the ball through for Abbie Larkin but the touch lets Larkin down.

2 hrs ago 7:35PM

4 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

Aoife Mannion puts in a cross but Angelina Portnova is alert to the danger. It’s the same again here in the early minutes of the second leg. Ireland are dominating possession.

2 hrs ago 7:35PM

4 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

The other semi-final between Belgium and Poland has gone to a penalty shootout.

2 hrs ago 7:38PM

7 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

MISS!

Larkin looked like she got that over the line but the lines official doesn’t raise the flag. The move came from an Anna Patten pass and Larkin tried to lift it over the keeper with a slide, but the ball is cleared off the line.

Katie McCabe tries to keep it alive, but the move comes to nothing.

2 hrs ago 7:39PM

9 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

Patten gets a free header from a corner, but there’s not enough power behind it and Kazakhstan survive again.

2 hrs ago 7:40PM

10 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

Patten on the ball and tries to create something from a deep inswinger. The ball is deflected away, but Ireland still have the ball and will build again.

2 hrs ago 7:42PM

12 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

Nolan gets back to deal with the first piece of threatening play from Kazakhstan. Denise O’Sullivan then carries the ball along the wing, but her pass inside is loose.

Ireland get it back though and move the ball back to Jessie Stapleton. Patten then combines with Shanade Hopcroft who is brought down, but the referee waves play on.

2 hrs ago 7:44PM

13 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

Result from the other semi-final: Poland have won 4-3 on penalties. So, Ireland know who they will be facing in the World Cup play-off final.

2 hrs ago 7:44PM

14 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

Play has been halted here briefly while Karina Zhumabaikyzy receives treatment.

1 hr ago 7:46PM

15 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

We’re back now as Megan Connolly’s attempted chip into the area is blocked away. Mannion feeds the ball back to Nolan and Ireland work the ball laterally over to Larkin inside the box.

They switch the play again, but the final pass ends up rolling over the endline.

1 hr ago 7:48PM

17 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

MISS!

Another huge opportunity for Ireland. O’Sullivan cuts the ball across the goalmouth. Larkin can’t get her boot to it, and McCabe’s finish at the back post goes flying over the bar.

1 hr ago 7:49PM

18 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

Another brief break in play as goalkeeper Angelina Portnova requires treatment before getting back up to resume play.

1 hr ago 7:52PM

21 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

NO PENALTY!

Connolly gets her head on a free out for Kazakhstan and gets Ireland moving again. O’Sullivan uses some good footwork before trying to feed Patten, but the pass is intercepted.

Nolan and Connolly then combine with Patten who puts O’Sullivan through in the corner. The Cork native does very well to dance around her opponent and into the box.

She gets taken down but the referee has no interest in the penalty appeals.

1 hr ago 7:54PM

23 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

Ireland come again through O’Sullivan who gets dispossessed. The attack out from defence is thwarted by Connolly who tries to set up an Ireland counter-attack on the edge of the box, but she’s penalised for her tackle, and it’s another let-off for the visitors.

1 hr ago 7:56PM

26 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

Larkin wins a throw for Ireland. They work it back to Nolan and Stapleton.

Patten and Connolly get involved too before Hopcroft is turned over.

Patten then tries to send in a big delivery, but the keeper gets out to make a clean catch.

1 hr ago 7:58PM

28 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

McCabe, O’Sullivan and Connolly move the ball about before Emily Murphy whips the ball in to Patten. She gets the header off, but it’s too high and another easy save.

1 hr ago 8:00PM

30 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

MISS!

Lovely set-piece play from Ireland. Connolly with a trademark free. Stapleton gets on the end of it, but her touch lets her down and the ball sails over.

1 hr ago 8:01PM

31 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

Larkin with some delicious skills to create space in the box. She’s brought down and the referee is happy that it’s a fair challenge.

1 hr ago 8:02PM

32 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

MISS!

Connolly goes for it from the edge of the penalty area. The goalkeeper goes down and looks to be in a bit of pain.

1 hr ago 8:03PM

32 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

She’s back up again and the game is back underway.

1 hr ago 8:04PM

34 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

SAVE!

Larkin once again. She just can’t buy a goal at the moment. O’Sullivan and Patten created that chance to cut the ball back in for Larkin who looked like she was going to back heel it before turning and shooting off her right.

It’s saved and McCabe’s corner doesn’t come to anything.

1 hr ago 8:07PM

36 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

SAVE!

Murphy is the latest to have a pop. She does well to bring the ball across the edge of the area before unleashing the shot. But it’s parried away for a corner.

1 hr ago 8:09PM

39 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan

McCabe does well to bring the ball along the wing. She finds Murphy who tries to look for another pass which is deflected away to Connolly. Mannion sends it towards the back post and the keeper gets a glove on it to concede the corner.

Connolly finds Patten who sees another effort go over.

1 hr ago 8:11PM

GOAL! Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan (Jessie Stapleton ’40)

1 hr ago 8:14PM

43 mins: Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan

Finally!

After all that pressure, Ireland finally have something to show for it as Jessie Stapleton makes the breakthrough with a super header at the back post.

Patten, who has been industrious throughout the first half, set that one up with a great delivery.

That brings Ireland to a 9-0 lead on aggregate.

1 hr ago 8:16PM

45 mins: Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan

Hopcroft almost makes it 2-0 with a header that just brushes off the wrong side of the post.

1 hr ago 8:16PM

45 mins: Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan

Three minutes of injury time to be played.

1 hr ago 8:19PM

Half-Time! Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan

1 hr ago 8:24PM

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan (9-0 on aggregate)

More of the same really from the first leg as Jessie Stapleton separates the sides on the night with that goal just before the break.

Ireland have dominated proceedings and will be hoping to add a few more goals in the second half.

Ward may well make a few changes again at the break.

1 hr ago 8:33PM

Second half: Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan

1 hr ago 8:34PM

45 mins: Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan

Ireland changes: Tyler Toland is in for Anna Patten and Marissa Sheva for Shanade Hopcroft.

Megan Connolly drops back.

1 hr ago 8:36PM

45 mins: Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan

A loose pass from Stapleton allows Kazakhstan to build, but Ireland retreat quickly to win it back.

1 hr ago 8:37PM

GOAL! Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan (Katie McCabe ’47)

1 hr ago 8:38PM

49 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan

Katie McCabe with a lovely shot from the edge of the area and Ireland now lead 2-0 on the night, and 10-0 on aggregate.

1 hr ago 8:39PM

Here’s the Jessie Stapleton goal

1 hr ago 8:41PM

50 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan

Brilliant play from McCabe to pick out the run from Sheva along the inside. She squares the ball and there’s a scramble in front of the goal as Kazakhstan get back to clear their lines.

1 hr ago 8:43PM

54 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan

McCabe takes a corner which comes back out to Larkin. She throws her left boot around the ball, but it’s off target.

59 mins ago 8:45PM

56 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan

Katie McCabe’s goal

57 mins ago 8:47PM

58 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan

McCabe drops the ball in, and it eventually comes to O’Sullivan who chests it rather than shoot.

Ireland build again shortly after as Sheva gets in, but her effort is put out for a corner.

56 mins ago 8:48PM

59 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan

The ball comes across to McCabe. She controls it and goes for another shot at the edge of the area. But the goalkeeper gets behind it this time.

54 mins ago 8:50PM

61 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan

MISS!

Some lovely play there. Connolly evades a challenge with a beautiful touch and puts Larkin through. Her pass flashes across the area and comes to Sheva whose shot is saved.

54 mins ago 8:51PM

62 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan

Ireland changes: Amber Barrett comes on for Larkin while Lucy Quinn replaces Aoife Mannion.

51 mins ago 8:53PM

65 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan

McCabe whips the ball in, but Kazakhstan get the clearance. Stapleton and Nolan move the ball across to Connolly before Ireland move the ball across again.

Toland then sends the ball across which comes to O’Sullivan, but her effort is blocked away.

49 mins ago 8:55PM

66 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan

Lucy Quinn wins a corner for Ireland. McCabe comes across to take and goes short to Sheva. They try to work a one-two, but the ball trickles out over the line.

46 mins ago 8:59PM

GOAL! Ireland 3-0 Kazakhstan (Lucy Quinn ’69)

43 mins ago 9:01PM

72 mins: Ireland 3-0 Kazakhstan

And that brings Ireland to 11.

Lucy Quinn makes an impact off the bench as she gets on the end of a cross from Toland and takes a slight touch to evade the challenge before picking her spot with a left-footed effort.

43 mins ago 9:02PM

GOAL! Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan (Denise O’Sullivan ’72)

 

40 mins ago 9:04PM

75 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan 

O’Sullivan finally has her goal after coming so close a few times throughout the night. The Cork crowd really celebrated that one.

Stapleton will probably be disappointed that she didn’t get her second after doing the hard work when she got through the cover. But her shot was at the goalkeeper and O’Sullivan was on hand to put the rebound away.

39 mins ago 9:05PM

Lucy Quinn’s goal

35 mins ago 9:10PM

81 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan 

SAVE!

Nolan has a pop from distance, but the keeper pushes it over. The keeper is down again holding her hamstring after that save.

Ireland change: Kyra Carusa comes in for Murphy.

32 mins ago 9:12PM

83 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan 

Denise O’Sullivan makes it 4-0 on the night.

29 mins ago 9:15PM

86 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan

The ball comes to Barrett after the defender misjudges the bounce. But it’s a poor pass from Barrett as the visitors get the ball away.

 

27 mins ago 9:18PM

89 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan

MISS!

O’Sullivan looked like she was in for her second there after some really good link play between Barrett and McCabe.

It was just missing the final touch.

There was a flag up anyway but it would have been a nice one to get.

26 mins ago 9:19PM

90 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan

One minute of added time to go.

25 mins ago 9:19PM

90 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan

Unsurprisingly, Denise O’Sullivan is named the Player of the Match.

25 mins ago 9:20PM

Full-Time! Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan (Ireland win 12-0 on aggregate)

21 mins ago 9:24PM

Republic of Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan

Job done!

One goal in the first half, three in the second and it’s on to the World Cup play-off final against Poland.

Jessie Stapleton got Ireland off the mark with that goal just before half-time. Katie McCabe, Lucy Quinn and Denise O’Sullivan added the extras in the second half to complete a 4-0 win on the night, and a 12-0 result on aggregate.

Qualification for the World Cup in Brazil is two legs away.

19 mins ago 9:26PM

Republic of Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan (Ireland win 12-0 on aggregate)

Well, that’s all from us, folks.

We hope you enjoyed the coverage and that you’ll join us again for the play-off final.

Before you go, stick around to have a read of Emma Duffy’s match report live from Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Until the next time, good luck!

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