As it happened: Ireland crush Kazakhstan 12-0 on aggregate to reach World Cup play-off final

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is the beautiful setting for tonight's action. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Good evening all,

Welcome along to our coverage of the second leg of this World Cup play-off semi-final between the Republic of Ireland and Kazakhstan.

With an 8-0 advantage behind them from the first leg, this should be a routine march to victory at Ireland’s second home in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Carla Ward is making some changes this evening, and we’ll be bringing you through all the live action from the 7.30pm kick-off.

As always, we want to hear from you so get in touch in the comments below with your thoughts on the game this evening.