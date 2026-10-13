As it happened: Ireland crush Kazakhstan 12-0 on aggregate to reach World Cup play-off final

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is the beautiful setting for tonight's action. Ryan Byrne / INPHO
Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Good evening all,
Welcome along to our coverage of the second leg of this World Cup play-off semi-final between the Republic of Ireland and Kazakhstan.
With an 8-0 advantage behind them from the first leg, this should be a routine march to victory at Ireland’s second home in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Carla Ward is making some changes this evening, and we’ll be bringing you through all the live action from the 7.30pm kick-off.
As always, we want to hear from you so get in touch in the comments below with your thoughts on the game this evening.
3 hrs ago
6:33PM
As revealed by Ward at the pre-match briefing on Monday, Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan start tonight after missing the first leg.
STARTING XI | Ireland v Kazakhstan
Our eleven to kick us off at The Páirc ☘️
#COYGIG https://t.co/jl0B3ct2ag
And it’s the hosts who get the action underway with Anna Patten putting in an early delivery that is headed away.
2 hrs ago
7:33PM
3 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Hayley Nolan tries to put the ball through for Abbie Larkin but the touch lets Larkin down.
2 hrs ago
7:35PM
4 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Aoife Mannion puts in a cross but Angelina Portnova is alert to the danger. It’s the same again here in the early minutes of the second leg. Ireland are dominating possession.
2 hrs ago
7:35PM
4 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
The other semi-final between Belgium and Poland has gone to a penalty shootout.
2 hrs ago
7:38PM
7 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
MISS!
Larkin looked like she got that over the line but the lines official doesn’t raise the flag. The move came from an Anna Patten pass and Larkin tried to lift it over the keeper with a slide, but the ball is cleared off the line.
Katie McCabe tries to keep it alive, but the move comes to nothing.
2 hrs ago
7:39PM
9 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Patten gets a free header from a corner, but there’s not enough power behind it and Kazakhstan survive again.
2 hrs ago
7:40PM
10 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Patten on the ball and tries to create something from a deep inswinger. The ball is deflected away, but Ireland still have the ball and will build again.
2 hrs ago
7:42PM
12 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Nolan gets back to deal with the first piece of threatening play from Kazakhstan. Denise O’Sullivan then carries the ball along the wing, but her pass inside is loose.
Ireland get it back though and move the ball back to Jessie Stapleton. Patten then combines with Shanade Hopcroft who is brought down, but the referee waves play on.
2 hrs ago
7:44PM
13 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Result from the other semi-final: Poland have won 4-3 on penalties. So, Ireland know who they will be facing in the World Cup play-off final.
2 hrs ago
7:44PM
14 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Play has been halted here briefly while Karina Zhumabaikyzy receives treatment.
1 hr ago
7:46PM
15 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
We’re back now as Megan Connolly’s attempted chip into the area is blocked away. Mannion feeds the ball back to Nolan and Ireland work the ball laterally over to Larkin inside the box.
They switch the play again, but the final pass ends up rolling over the endline.
1 hr ago
7:48PM
17 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
MISS!
Another huge opportunity for Ireland. O’Sullivan cuts the ball across the goalmouth. Larkin can’t get her boot to it, and McCabe’s finish at the back post goes flying over the bar.
1 hr ago
7:49PM
18 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Another brief break in play as goalkeeper Angelina Portnova requires treatment before getting back up to resume play.
1 hr ago
7:52PM
21 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
NO PENALTY!
Connolly gets her head on a free out for Kazakhstan and gets Ireland moving again. O’Sullivan uses some good footwork before trying to feed Patten, but the pass is intercepted.
Nolan and Connolly then combine with Patten who puts O’Sullivan through in the corner. The Cork native does very well to dance around her opponent and into the box.
She gets taken down but the referee has no interest in the penalty appeals.
1 hr ago
7:54PM
23 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Ireland come again through O’Sullivan who gets dispossessed. The attack out from defence is thwarted by Connolly who tries to set up an Ireland counter-attack on the edge of the box, but she’s penalised for her tackle, and it’s another let-off for the visitors.
1 hr ago
7:56PM
26 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Larkin wins a throw for Ireland. They work it back to Nolan and Stapleton.
Patten and Connolly get involved too before Hopcroft is turned over.
Patten then tries to send in a big delivery, but the keeper gets out to make a clean catch.
1 hr ago
7:58PM
28 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
McCabe, O’Sullivan and Connolly move the ball about before Emily Murphy whips the ball in to Patten. She gets the header off, but it’s too high and another easy save.
1 hr ago
8:00PM
30 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
MISS!
Lovely set-piece play from Ireland. Connolly with a trademark free. Stapleton gets on the end of it, but her touch lets her down and the ball sails over.
1 hr ago
8:01PM
31 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Larkin with some delicious skills to create space in the box. She’s brought down and the referee is happy that it’s a fair challenge.
1 hr ago
8:02PM
32 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
MISS!
Connolly goes for it from the edge of the penalty area. The goalkeeper goes down and looks to be in a bit of pain.
1 hr ago
8:03PM
32 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
She’s back up again and the game is back underway.
1 hr ago
8:04PM
34 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
SAVE!
Larkin once again. She just can’t buy a goal at the moment. O’Sullivan and Patten created that chance to cut the ball back in for Larkin who looked like she was going to back heel it before turning and shooting off her right.
It’s saved and McCabe’s corner doesn’t come to anything.
1 hr ago
8:07PM
36 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
SAVE!
Murphy is the latest to have a pop. She does well to bring the ball across the edge of the area before unleashing the shot. But it’s parried away for a corner.
1 hr ago
8:09PM
39 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
McCabe does well to bring the ball along the wing. She finds Murphy who tries to look for another pass which is deflected away to Connolly. Mannion sends it towards the back post and the keeper gets a glove on it to concede the corner.
Connolly finds Patten who sees another effort go over.
O’Sullivan finally has her goal after coming so close a few times throughout the night. The Cork crowd really celebrated that one.
Stapleton will probably be disappointed that she didn’t get her second after doing the hard work when she got through the cover. But her shot was at the goalkeeper and O’Sullivan was on hand to put the rebound away.
39 mins ago
9:05PM
Lucy Quinn’s goal
69 mins: Ireland 3-0 Kazakhstan (11-0 agg)
Tyler Toland's cross finds its way to Lucy Quinn who slots the ball in the far corner
Watch live on @rte2 and @rteplayer https://t.co/gmGNa8x5PE
Full-Time! Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan (Ireland win 12-0 on aggregate)
21 mins ago
9:24PM
Republic of Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan
Job done!
One goal in the first half, three in the second and it’s on to the World Cup play-off final against Poland.
Jessie Stapleton got Ireland off the mark with that goal just before half-time. Katie McCabe, Lucy Quinn and Denise O’Sullivan added the extras in the second half to complete a 4-0 win on the night, and a 12-0 result on aggregate.
Qualification for the World Cup in Brazil is two legs away.
19 mins ago
9:26PM
Republic of Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan (Ireland win 12-0 on aggregate)
Well, that’s all from us, folks.
We hope you enjoyed the coverage and that you’ll join us again for the play-off final.
Before you go, stick around to have a read of Emma Duffy’s match report live from Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
As it happened: Ireland crush Kazakhstan 12-0 on aggregate to reach World Cup play-off final
Result Republic of Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan (Ireland win 12-0 on aggregate)
Páirc Uí Chaoimh is the beautiful setting for tonight's action. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Good evening all,
Welcome along to our coverage of the second leg of this World Cup play-off semi-final between the Republic of Ireland and Kazakhstan.
With an 8-0 advantage behind them from the first leg, this should be a routine march to victory at Ireland’s second home in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Carla Ward is making some changes this evening, and we’ll be bringing you through all the live action from the 7.30pm kick-off.
As always, we want to hear from you so get in touch in the comments below with your thoughts on the game this evening.
As revealed by Ward at the pre-match briefing on Monday, Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan start tonight after missing the first leg.
Republic of Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Hayley Nolan, Anna Patten, Jessie Stapleton, Katie McCabe; Megan Connolly, Shanade Hopcroft, Denise O’Sullivan; Abbie Larkin; Emily Murphy
Kazakhstan: Angelina Portnova; Alexandra Burova, Anastassiya Nizamutdinova, Bibigul Nurusheva, Anastassiya Vlassova; Yekaterina Babshuk, Karina Zhumabaikyzy, Asselkhan Turlybekova; Aida Gaistenova; Amina Bibossynova, Fatima Satygaliyeva
The usual blast of pre-match reading:
In the other play-off semi-final, Belgium are leading Poland 3-2 on aggregate after scoring a goal in extra-time.
Just 15 minutes to go before kick-off. Do you think Ireland will exceed their 8-0 scoreline from the first leg?
The teams are on their way out now. Almost time to get underway!
News from the other semi-final: Poland have just scored to make it 3-3 on aggregate. The game is in the 119th minute.
Back in Cork, and the anthems have been sung. It’s time to get going!
Kick-Off! Republic of Ireland v Kazakhstan
1 min: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
And it’s the hosts who get the action underway with Anna Patten putting in an early delivery that is headed away.
3 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Hayley Nolan tries to put the ball through for Abbie Larkin but the touch lets Larkin down.
4 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Aoife Mannion puts in a cross but Angelina Portnova is alert to the danger. It’s the same again here in the early minutes of the second leg. Ireland are dominating possession.
4 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
The other semi-final between Belgium and Poland has gone to a penalty shootout.
7 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
MISS!
Larkin looked like she got that over the line but the lines official doesn’t raise the flag. The move came from an Anna Patten pass and Larkin tried to lift it over the keeper with a slide, but the ball is cleared off the line.
Katie McCabe tries to keep it alive, but the move comes to nothing.
9 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Patten gets a free header from a corner, but there’s not enough power behind it and Kazakhstan survive again.
10 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Patten on the ball and tries to create something from a deep inswinger. The ball is deflected away, but Ireland still have the ball and will build again.
12 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Nolan gets back to deal with the first piece of threatening play from Kazakhstan. Denise O’Sullivan then carries the ball along the wing, but her pass inside is loose.
Ireland get it back though and move the ball back to Jessie Stapleton. Patten then combines with Shanade Hopcroft who is brought down, but the referee waves play on.
13 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Result from the other semi-final: Poland have won 4-3 on penalties. So, Ireland know who they will be facing in the World Cup play-off final.
14 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Play has been halted here briefly while Karina Zhumabaikyzy receives treatment.
15 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
We’re back now as Megan Connolly’s attempted chip into the area is blocked away. Mannion feeds the ball back to Nolan and Ireland work the ball laterally over to Larkin inside the box.
They switch the play again, but the final pass ends up rolling over the endline.
17 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
MISS!
Another huge opportunity for Ireland. O’Sullivan cuts the ball across the goalmouth. Larkin can’t get her boot to it, and McCabe’s finish at the back post goes flying over the bar.
18 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Another brief break in play as goalkeeper Angelina Portnova requires treatment before getting back up to resume play.
21 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
NO PENALTY!
Connolly gets her head on a free out for Kazakhstan and gets Ireland moving again. O’Sullivan uses some good footwork before trying to feed Patten, but the pass is intercepted.
Nolan and Connolly then combine with Patten who puts O’Sullivan through in the corner. The Cork native does very well to dance around her opponent and into the box.
She gets taken down but the referee has no interest in the penalty appeals.
23 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Ireland come again through O’Sullivan who gets dispossessed. The attack out from defence is thwarted by Connolly who tries to set up an Ireland counter-attack on the edge of the box, but she’s penalised for her tackle, and it’s another let-off for the visitors.
26 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Larkin wins a throw for Ireland. They work it back to Nolan and Stapleton.
Patten and Connolly get involved too before Hopcroft is turned over.
Patten then tries to send in a big delivery, but the keeper gets out to make a clean catch.
28 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
McCabe, O’Sullivan and Connolly move the ball about before Emily Murphy whips the ball in to Patten. She gets the header off, but it’s too high and another easy save.
30 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
MISS!
Lovely set-piece play from Ireland. Connolly with a trademark free. Stapleton gets on the end of it, but her touch lets her down and the ball sails over.
31 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
Larkin with some delicious skills to create space in the box. She’s brought down and the referee is happy that it’s a fair challenge.
32 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
MISS!
Connolly goes for it from the edge of the penalty area. The goalkeeper goes down and looks to be in a bit of pain.
32 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
She’s back up again and the game is back underway.
34 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
SAVE!
Larkin once again. She just can’t buy a goal at the moment. O’Sullivan and Patten created that chance to cut the ball back in for Larkin who looked like she was going to back heel it before turning and shooting off her right.
It’s saved and McCabe’s corner doesn’t come to anything.
36 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
SAVE!
Murphy is the latest to have a pop. She does well to bring the ball across the edge of the area before unleashing the shot. But it’s parried away for a corner.
39 mins: Ireland 0-0 Kazakhstan
McCabe does well to bring the ball along the wing. She finds Murphy who tries to look for another pass which is deflected away to Connolly. Mannion sends it towards the back post and the keeper gets a glove on it to concede the corner.
Connolly finds Patten who sees another effort go over.
GOAL! Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan (Jessie Stapleton ’40)
43 mins: Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan
Finally!
After all that pressure, Ireland finally have something to show for it as Jessie Stapleton makes the breakthrough with a super header at the back post.
Patten, who has been industrious throughout the first half, set that one up with a great delivery.
That brings Ireland to a 9-0 lead on aggregate.
45 mins: Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan
Hopcroft almost makes it 2-0 with a header that just brushes off the wrong side of the post.
45 mins: Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan
Three minutes of injury time to be played.
Half-Time! Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan
Republic of Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan (9-0 on aggregate)
More of the same really from the first leg as Jessie Stapleton separates the sides on the night with that goal just before the break.
Ireland have dominated proceedings and will be hoping to add a few more goals in the second half.
Ward may well make a few changes again at the break.
Second half: Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan
45 mins: Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan
Ireland changes: Tyler Toland is in for Anna Patten and Marissa Sheva for Shanade Hopcroft.
Megan Connolly drops back.
45 mins: Ireland 1-0 Kazakhstan
A loose pass from Stapleton allows Kazakhstan to build, but Ireland retreat quickly to win it back.
GOAL! Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan (Katie McCabe ’47)
49 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan
Katie McCabe with a lovely shot from the edge of the area and Ireland now lead 2-0 on the night, and 10-0 on aggregate.
Here’s the Jessie Stapleton goal
50 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan
Brilliant play from McCabe to pick out the run from Sheva along the inside. She squares the ball and there’s a scramble in front of the goal as Kazakhstan get back to clear their lines.
54 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan
McCabe takes a corner which comes back out to Larkin. She throws her left boot around the ball, but it’s off target.
56 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan
Katie McCabe’s goal
58 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan
McCabe drops the ball in, and it eventually comes to O’Sullivan who chests it rather than shoot.
Ireland build again shortly after as Sheva gets in, but her effort is put out for a corner.
59 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan
The ball comes across to McCabe. She controls it and goes for another shot at the edge of the area. But the goalkeeper gets behind it this time.
61 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan
MISS!
Some lovely play there. Connolly evades a challenge with a beautiful touch and puts Larkin through. Her pass flashes across the area and comes to Sheva whose shot is saved.
62 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan
Ireland changes: Amber Barrett comes on for Larkin while Lucy Quinn replaces Aoife Mannion.
65 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan
McCabe whips the ball in, but Kazakhstan get the clearance. Stapleton and Nolan move the ball across to Connolly before Ireland move the ball across again.
Toland then sends the ball across which comes to O’Sullivan, but her effort is blocked away.
66 mins: Ireland 2-0 Kazakhstan
Lucy Quinn wins a corner for Ireland. McCabe comes across to take and goes short to Sheva. They try to work a one-two, but the ball trickles out over the line.
GOAL! Ireland 3-0 Kazakhstan (Lucy Quinn ’69)
72 mins: Ireland 3-0 Kazakhstan
And that brings Ireland to 11.
Lucy Quinn makes an impact off the bench as she gets on the end of a cross from Toland and takes a slight touch to evade the challenge before picking her spot with a left-footed effort.
GOAL! Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan (Denise O’Sullivan ’72)
75 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan
O’Sullivan finally has her goal after coming so close a few times throughout the night. The Cork crowd really celebrated that one.
Stapleton will probably be disappointed that she didn’t get her second after doing the hard work when she got through the cover. But her shot was at the goalkeeper and O’Sullivan was on hand to put the rebound away.
Lucy Quinn’s goal
81 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan
SAVE!
Nolan has a pop from distance, but the keeper pushes it over. The keeper is down again holding her hamstring after that save.
Ireland change: Kyra Carusa comes in for Murphy.
83 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan
Denise O’Sullivan makes it 4-0 on the night.
86 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan
The ball comes to Barrett after the defender misjudges the bounce. But it’s a poor pass from Barrett as the visitors get the ball away.
89 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan
MISS!
O’Sullivan looked like she was in for her second there after some really good link play between Barrett and McCabe.
It was just missing the final touch.
There was a flag up anyway but it would have been a nice one to get.
90 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan
One minute of added time to go.
90 mins: Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan
Unsurprisingly, Denise O’Sullivan is named the Player of the Match.
Full-Time! Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan (Ireland win 12-0 on aggregate)
Republic of Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan
Job done!
One goal in the first half, three in the second and it’s on to the World Cup play-off final against Poland.
Jessie Stapleton got Ireland off the mark with that goal just before half-time. Katie McCabe, Lucy Quinn and Denise O’Sullivan added the extras in the second half to complete a 4-0 win on the night, and a 12-0 result on aggregate.
Qualification for the World Cup in Brazil is two legs away.
Republic of Ireland 4-0 Kazakhstan (Ireland win 12-0 on aggregate)
Well, that’s all from us, folks.
We hope you enjoyed the coverage and that you’ll join us again for the play-off final.
Before you go, stick around to have a read of Emma Duffy’s match report live from Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Until the next time, good luck!
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Ireland WNT Kazakhstan live scores Minute-by-Minute Republic Of Ireland World Cup Play-Off Semi-Final