Ireland's Lara Gillespie wins silver at world championships after photo finish

IRELAND’S LARA GILLESPIE has won a silver medal at the UCI Track World Championships in Shanghai, China.

Gillespie finished second in the Scratch race, with a photo finish confirming three titles in a row for Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands and a bronze medal for Portugal’s Maria Martins.

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The 40-lap race heated up with seven laps to go, when French rider Valentine Fortin attacked and Wiebes followed suit to pull away from the 24-strong field. Gillespie and co quickly closed the gap, before Wiebes again made a move with two laps remaining and her fellow medallists pushed her all the way.

“I wouldn’t normally say Scratch is my favourite race but I’m really proud of how I rode today, representing Ireland as best I could,” said Gillespie.

“Of course it was so close and I don’t think I’ve ever been so angry to take silver at a World Championships, but I think I can be proud of how I raced. It gives me confidence for the races coming up.”

The Wicklow 25-year-old returns to the track on Friday for the omnium event and Sunday for the points race.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aoife O’Brien, Emma Jeffers, Esther Wong and Fiona Mangan finished 16th in the team pursuit. O’Brien crashed, meaning the remaining three riders were offered a re-run where they clocked 4:27.39.

Ireland will have a rider in the elimination race on Thursday morning, with Emma Jeffers (Kilo TT) and Fiona Mangan (individual pursuit) in action on Saturday.