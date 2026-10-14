'It's two games to get to a World Cup' - Ireland reset for final shot at qualification

THE CELEBRATIONS IN Páirc Uí Chaoimh quickly gave way to talk about the final challenge that awaits the Republic of Ireland.

Within minutes of a comfortable 12-0 aggregate win, Carla Ward’s players were already thinking about the World Cup play-off final against Poland on 1 and 5 December. They are just two legs away from stamping their ticket to the World Cup in Brazil.

Denise O’Sullivan was among the goalscorers in their second leg against Kazakhstan. The last goal of a 4-0 victory in what she described as a “professional performance.” A moment to savour in her native Cork, but her focus has already shifted to the battle with Poland in six weeks.

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“This team is ready for the challenge. I think Poland are a really strong team. They have a world-class striker in (Ewa) Pajor and other good players on the pitch as well. We know what they’re like. We know what threats they have, and know what damage we can do as well, so we’re really looking forward to it.

“It’s two games to get us to a World Cup. It’s just exciting, so we’re going to be ready for it.”

O’Sullivan admitted to some frustration among the players at half-time after scoring just one goal in the opening 45 minutes. Ireland dominated the possession but had just Jessie Stapleton’s header before the break to show for their efforts.

O’Sullivan explained that the aim for the second half was to remain patient in the hope that more goals would follow, with Katie McCabe and Lucy Quinn both breaking through before O’Sullivan topped it off with that goal on 72 minutes.

A key positive to emerge from these two legs is the range of impressive displays in the Ireland squad. New recruit Shanade Hopcroft scored on her debut last Friday, while Jamie Finn put her recent injury woes behind her with a standout performance.

Developing depth in the squad is vital in the weeks ahead, according to O’Sullivan.

“I think that’s really valuable. We have Shanade (Hopcroft) in now for her first camp. She had an impact in the first game and tonight as well. We saw Jamie Finn come back into the fold and doing excellent the other night.

“All these players coming in getting 90 minutes to show what they can do is going to stand to us.”

It was a similarly satisfying evening for Hayley Nolan. Making her first start for Ireland since a friendly against Hungary last November, the Crystal Palace player was part of a solid defensive unit in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

She even came close to nailing a brilliant shot from distance in the second half, and was almost ready to celebrate before seeing the goalkeeper deflect her shot away.

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“Devastating,” she said with a smile. “It was a good save, I’m not going to lie. I took the shot, it opened up. Unfortunately, it didn’t go in. But I’ll move forward and take more shots. Hopefully, one might go in.”

Poland is already on her mind, but her own teammates will be at the forefront of her preparation as the play-off final looms.

“We’re just focusing on ourselves. Both teams, Poland and Belgium, are a great opposition. It’s going to be a tough game, but we know that we can qualify. We’ve got the mindset. We’ve done it before. We’re looking forward to the game in six weeks.

“We hold really high standards for each other. We want to go to a World Cup. We want to go in, win another game, and move on from that into the Poland game. I love the group for that. It’s a great culture and we push each other.”

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