Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s mother gets visa to attend World Cup

CAPE VERDE GOALKEEPER Vozinha, the hero of their shock draw with Spain, will be joined by his mother at the World Cup after the United States government waived visa fees.

The 40-year-old played a crucial role in the African debutants taking a point off the European champions on Monday, but revealed after the game that the high cost of fees had prevented his mother visiting him in the US during the tournament.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, took up the case and said the US State Department had waived the fees and that mother and son would be reunited in Miami ahead of Cape Verde’s second match against Uruguay.

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Jeffries wrote on X: “Cape Verdeans in America and throughout the diaspora have been celebrating the underdog grit and resilience of the Blue Sharks, joined by soccer fans from nations throughout the globe.

“That joy was tempered a bit when Vozinha tearfully revealed that his own mother was unable to watch her son’s iconic performance in person due to visa complications.

“No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history.

Star Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha and his mother will be reunited in Miami in time for the match on Sunday.



Thank you to Secretary Rubio, U.S. State Department officials, the government of Cabo Verde and FIFA for working together to make this happen. pic.twitter.com/JaWpSQuzb2 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 17, 2026

“Upon learning of this development, I spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and asked the State Department to do everything in their power to ensure that his mother can attend Cabo Verde’s next match.

“It is a privilege to announce that Vozinha’s mom will be able to secure a visa in time to attend their game this Sunday against Uruguay. All fees have been waived consistent with official policy. Travel arrangements are now being made for mother and son to reunite in Miami.

“I thank Secretary Rubio, US State Department officials, the government of Cabo Verde and Fifa for working together to make this possible.”