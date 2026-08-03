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Marc Skinner (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
WSL

Man United women's boss Marc Skinner leaves role after five years

Skinner was appointed in 2021 and led the women’s team to their first major trophy.
2.38pm, 3 Aug 2026

MARC SKINNER HAS left his role as Manchester United head coach by mutual agreement, a month before the start of the Women’s Super League season.

Skinner was appointed in 2021 and led the club to their first major trophy in women’s football with an FA Cup triumph in 2024.

“Marc Skinner has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United Women by mutual agreement,” the club said in a statement on Monday.

“Marc leaves having made a significant contribution to the continued progress of Manchester United Women.”

United, who finished fourth, 15 points behind champions Manchester City in the WSL last season, launch their season at London City Lionesses on 4 September.

– © AFP 2026

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